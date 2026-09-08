MAGA Is Back on College Campuses, and It’s a Beautiful Thing

In an election cycle, it’s possible to peak too early or too late, which makes this week’s planned Republican midterm convention so critical. It’s timed around the 25th anniversary of September 11 and just after the Labor Day holiday for a reason. It’s the official kickoff of the blitz the Republicans will need to generate the kind of massive turnout necessary to send the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and the rest of the Democrat Party packing in November.

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The buzz around this week’s convention is starting to become palpable, as people on the right will be treated to two consecutive nights of President Donald Trump in rally mode, which is arguably his most potent and lethal mode. While he is not on the ballot, officially, the Democrats have put him there. They aren’t running on anything other than their hatred of Trump. Trump appears to have said, “Challenge accepted,” and it’s now game on.

What no one could have predicted is that he and the Republicans are getting a huge assist from this year’s crop of college undergrads on campuses across the country. MAGA is back, baby! But not just anywhere. It’s back on college campuses, and you can feel the energy.

As you know, no one knows how to tap the power of social media like your son, daughter, niece, or nephew who’s back at college. You might have worried that, since 2024, they'd moved on from politics and left the old “Let’s Go Brandon” chants behind. Well, maybe the chants are history, but not those distinctive red ballcaps.

“The Republican Party is losing the youth!” Couldn’t really tell by the sea of MAGA hats at our inaugural fraternity event at Florida State University last night. Frat guys are going to save America. Mark my words 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uITF8Lq06x — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) September 8, 2026

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Lest you worry that a sexually confused assassin put an end to Turning Point USA and its momentum on college campuses and among Generation Z, think again.

While the left is doing everything it can to turn Americans into Trump-hating zombies, college conservatives are turning the party dial up to 11. Of course, there is a little twist. A lot of those red ballcaps say, “Make America Party Again.” Leftists who trip up over the literal meanings of words often miss the larger context and the actual implications of events.

Frustrated leftists are worked up because some of the hats' lettering substitutes “party” for “great.” For that reason, they're trying to tell themselves that this has nothing to do with MAGA. If you can’t see this as a massive endorsement of the MAGA vibe, you’re missing the whole point. College kids are having fun, and in the process, they are endorsing MAGA not only through imitation and flattery, but by pumping the midterm election cycle with the positive energy it badly needed.

Leftists, who can’t believe what they see, keep trying to convince us the red hats aren’t MAGA. But of course they are, just as Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) falls under the MAGA umbrella. What the college kids are saying is that it’s time to have fun again, and they've once again adopted the Trump MAGA brand to send that signal.

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As for those leftists who insist the red hats aren’t MAGA hats, take a look at this event on the campus of Penn State.

🚨WOW! THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS WEARING MAGA HATS HAVE FLOODED PENN STATE! GEN-Z STANDS WITH TRUMP!🔥 We know the FAKE NEWS won't report this. Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/6L1VTSpZlb — Eyes Open American (@OpenEyes84722) September 5, 2026

Will all of these kids vote for Republicans in the midterms? That's the wrong question. They're already doing the most important thing college kids can do for conservative candidates this fall. They're bringing the energy and the excitement. They're giving Republicans free advertising. They're energizing the base.

It’s happening. And not a moment too soon.

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