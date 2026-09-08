Palestinian Authority Spox Explains Pay-for-Slay System to Fool U.S.

Both the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) are highlighting video of a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA) president’s faction explaining a complicated system to continue paying terrorists while pretending to be interested in Americans’ peace plan.

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Fatah is a faction of the terrorist Palestine Liberation Organization, and the current PA president, Mahmoud Abbas, is the personally recruited successor to the inventor of the “Palestinian people” and the father of modern Jihad, Yasser Arafat. Mundhir Al-Hayek is a Fatah spokesman, so he certainly speaks for PA leadership in Gaza. And a newly released PMW translation of Al-Hayek exposes the fact that the PA continues to run its pay-for-slay program despite promises to the American government and a lack of funds since Israel would not give them $5 billion.

In fact, you might notice in the clip below that Al-Hayek refers to the fact that Israel wouldn’t give the $5 billion and pretends this was theft. Mostly, Al-Hayek wanted to gripe about how difficult it is to give the families of “martyrs,” which is his term for dead terrorists, and other imprisoned or injured terrorists their pay-for-slay payouts. The Trump administration should view this video and investigate because it shows the PA has absolutely no intention of actually establishing lasting peace with Israel. Furthermore, the PA is not willing to accept the American requirement that pay-for-slay stop.

A Palestinian spokesman just admitted the truth: the Palestinian Authority’s "Pay-for-Slay" program never stopped. They just hid the paper trail.



Despite international pressure to end it, the PA is still paying monthly financial rewards to convicted terrorists and their… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 7, 2026

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Al-Hayek stated emphatically, “What the U.S. is asking for regarding stopping the payment of salaries to prisoners [i.e., terrorists]… we, as Palestinians, do not accept.” He also referred to reforms of school curricula, which the PA won’t do. He confirmed, “We did not stop the payment of salaries.”

This is how Palestinian Authority schools celebrated rape, torture, burning people alive, and the murder of 1100 people on Oct 7. Fourth kid out of many. Fourth school out of many. pic.twitter.com/50B3SCgMOt — Palestinian Media Watch (@palwatch) September 2, 2026

He went on, “We, the Palestinian leadership, are holding discussions. It is very exhausting for us, here in the Gaza Strip, because there are martyrs, wounded, and prisoners, and their number is large. The discussion always revolves around the method of paying the salaries. Sometimes there is something called power of attorney, where a person from Gaza authorizes a person from the West Bank [Judea and Samaria] to receive his salary from the institutions… and then the salary is transferred.”

As a side note, enthusiasm for terrorism is particularly strong among the Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, and there were multiple terrorist attacks on Israelis there recently. Yet the British government just sanctioned Israel while supporting the claim that the Palestinians should own all Judea and Samaria.

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Keep all that in mind as you listen to Al-Hayek grumble, “It is a complicated matter [making] the salaries reach the families of the martyrs, the wounded, and the prisoners, and sometimes the salaries do not arrive.”

Oh no, the rewards for murdering Jews sometimes do not reach the murderers and their relatives! The horror!

Al-Hayek criticized Israeli and American authorities who have demanded an end to pay-for-slay. “This whole matter was determined by the U.S. and Israel so that the salaries would not reach our martyrs – the families of our martyrs – our wounded and our prisoners. The situation is really difficult,” Al-Hayek whined. The situation certainly is difficult, because it is evident the Israelis will be dealing with Palestinian terrorism for years to come.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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