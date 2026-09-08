Is Lindsay Clancy’s Lawyer Really This Stupid or Just Playing for the Cameras?

Kevin Reddington, the defense attorney representing Lindsay Clancy, the woman who strangled her three young children, went on Good Morning America Tuesday and asked President Donald Trump to pardon his client. This plea comes mere days after a Plymouth judge declared a mistrial in Clancy's case Friday.

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"Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady – the type of person she is and what she's been through – and consider a pardon," Reddington said.

There's just one problem, and it’s a rather big one.

Clancy faces only state murder charges, which means that Trump has zero authority to pardon her. I guess Reddington skipped that day in law school. Or maybe the 75-year-old attorney knows exactly what he's doing and figures a viral cable-news moment is worth more than a working grasp of constitutional law.

I wouldn’t put anything past him. I mean, he literally called Clancy a “wonderful person.”

Reddington’s stunning request came at the end of the brief sit-down interview in which he gushed about his divisive client for being “a wonderful, wonderful person.” “Just a wonderful neighbor, friend, wife, mother,” he said “I do feel a very strong bond with Lindsay.” Reddington said he wished he had been more “circumspect” before saying his case “crushed” District Attorney Tim Cruz, but said he did not regret his braggadocious word choice. “That’s just bravado,” he said with a smile, blaming it on the “emotions” of finishing a “six-, seven-week trial.” “I don’t regret saying it at all,” he insisted, while conceding he “perhaps could have been a little more circumspect” and just said he “did a good job” with his defense.

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A wonderful mother?

This guy is a real piece of work.

Lindsay Clancy attorney Kevin Reddington making an appeal to Trump: "Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider, this young lady, the type of person she is, what she's been through, and consider a pardon." pic.twitter.com/dk2zO03XHv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2026

He's also spent the days since the mistrial publicly ripping into the lone holdout juror who kept the jury deadlocked, blaming the one juror for refusing to fall in line with the other 11.

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After the outrage over his comments, he walked them back.

He also tried to defend himself from the outrage he sparked by so aggressively blaming a juror for not sideing [sic] with the others, leading to the mistrial with a 11-1 split. “I would defend that individual’s right to be a holdout for forever, that’s part of our judicial system. I respect that and I would certainly defend his right to do that,” he said. His frustration with the lone holdout – who he said he didn’t think was living out a “12 Angry Men” scenario – was because of a note from the jury forelady that said he “had doubt but would not apply reasonable doubt” to his vote on the verdict.

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That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Clancy gets a pardon anyway. Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D-Mass.) has shown plenty of sympathy for leftist pet causes before, having recently legalized abortion up until the moment of birth in the Bay State.

Nope. I wouldn’t be shocked at all.

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