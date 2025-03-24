The Morning Briefing: 2024's Big Message — The Kids Are All Right

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Aldowynse felt that public shaming was in order for neighbors who were too free and easy with the jorts and grocery cakes at potluck time.

Countless articles have been written in the past couple of months — some of them by me — about the sorry state of the Democratic Party here in the year of our Lord 2025. It's not just that they lost to the man who haunted their dreams and every waking moment, it's how they lost. Coming to grips with that is at the heart of their confusion.

In my lifetime, Democrats have relied on a few voting blocs to get them by in every election, like Black voters, Latino voters, union workers, and the much talked about youth vote. Dems don't see people, they see electoral demographics. They talk a good game, pretending that they care about minorities, workers, and young people, and their grandiose promises to all of them worked for a very long time.

Last year's presidential election changed a lot of that. Trump peeled off voters who the Democrats had taken for granted for decades. I've written for years that the Democratic elites live in fear of minority voters waking up and realizing that they'd been used. It didn't happen en masse in 2024, but it was noticeable.

Even more noticeable was how many of those voters were young. The youth vote was a bit of a political unicorn for a long time. It was much sought after but rarely materialized in numbers that would move the needle. That's changing now. Young men in particular are losing interest in the Democrats. Yesterday, Scott wrote a detailed breakdown of just how the Dems have been pushing young American men away. He also contrasted it with how the Donald Trump version of the GOP appeals to them:

Meanwhile, consider the MAGA pitch to men: You’ve got Donald Trump at UFC events, backslapping the baddest motherbleepers on the planet. When Trump was pierced by a bullet, he rose to his feet, raised his fist to the heavens, and yelled, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” And today, through DOGE and executive orders, he’s removing the obstacles, regulations, waste, and overhead that make life tougher for young men.

That's quite a difference from the party of Dylan Mulvaney and Rachel Levine. As Scott points out in his post, it's pretty easy to figure out why young males are voting Republican, but the Democrats and their apologists are struggling with the obvious.

Chris wrote a post about some polling that offers more insights into the left-to-right migration of young voters. There's a lot to chew on there, but this really stood out to me:

“Young voters still say their personal experiences, family members, and faith are most influential in determining their views on political issues,” noted Brown. “Among young conservatives, 19 percent said their religious beliefs were what they listened to most, compared to just three percent of liberals. Despite claims that those who shifted to the right in 2024 were merely brainwashed by the likes of Ben Shapiro or Joe Rogan, it was instead a conscious choice informed by their own experiences, families, and religion.”

The young'uns aren't voting blind, it would seem. They may even be more thoughtful than their elders. It's encouraging that their greater engagement has them moving rightward.

I heard and saw a lot — and I do mean a lot — of anecdotal evidence about the youth of America moving to Trump and the Republicans last year. When he came to Tucson for a rally in September, the crowd was filled with university-aged kids whose enthusiasm gave the appearance rock concert energy. It was over 100 degrees and they were cheerfully standing in line and acting like they were waiting to get into the party of the year.

Now it's up to the Grand Old Party to figure out how to keep the young voters it has and bring even more over to the right side. The way that President Trump and his administration are delivering on campaign promises will work wonders in achieving both objectives, no doubt.

It's a great comfort knowing that the Democrats' public education indoctrination efforts and myriad attempts to buy the youth vote with taxpayer-funded "freebies" aren't working. If we can just keep the Dems' commie fingers off of the Constitution for a long time, the future of the Republic looks bright indeed.

Everything Isn't Awful

Baby elephant living his best life on the beach 😆 pic.twitter.com/6xBAGkWV50 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 23, 2025

