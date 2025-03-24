BREAKING: There's Been Another Attack on a Tesla Dealership

Incendiary devices were discovered at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, on Monday morning, adding to the long list of acts of vandalism against the carmaker and its owners over the last few months.

The Austin Police Department Public Information Department issued a statement:

On Monday, March 24, 2025, at approximately 8:04 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a Found/Abandoned Hazardous call at the Tesla dealership located at 12845 N. US 183 Hwy SVRD NB. When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate. The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident. This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time.

Attacks by leftists against Tesla owners and dealers have escalated in recent weeks. Last week, the FBI issued an alert warning of potential violence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) is informing the public of recent nationwide incidents targeting Tesla electric vehicles ( EV ), dealerships, storage lots, and charging stations. Since January 2025, incidents targeting Tesla EVs have occurred in at least nine states. These incidents have involved arson, gunfire, and vandalism, including graffiti expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists, or political opponents. These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night. Individuals require little planning to use rudimentary tactics, such as improvised incendiary devices and firearms, and may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes.

The FBI urged the public to "exercise vigilance and look out for suspicious activity in areas occupied by Tesla dealerships or Tesla-related entities."

Potential Threat Activity includes:

Violent threats made online referencing specific Tesla properties

Inquiring or examining security measures at Tesla dealerships

Photography of security-related equipment or personnel at Tesla dealerships

Unusual surveillance or interest in Tesla-related entities

Attempts to gain access to restricted areas or bypass security measures at Tesla-related properties The Left's hissy fit over Elon Musk—who only owns 12.8% of Tesla—using the Department of Government Efficiency to clean up the mess in our federal government is getting increasingly dangerous. It's only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed by these acts of domestic terrorism. The Left's hissy fit over Elon Musk—who only owns 12.8% of Tesla—using the Department of Government Efficiency to clean up the mess in our federal government is getting increasingly dangerous. It's only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured or killed by these acts of domestic terrorism.





In an unhinged video call with the just-made-up "Tesla Takedown" group, Cusack called Musk's DOGE government efficiency efforts "unprecedented times of mass criminality.” He offered no proof, of course, just a series of emotional spasms that he hoped would pass for deep thinking. He went on to condemn Musk for "literally killing people." Cusack called Musk a “pathological liar,” a “criminal,” a “sociopath,” and a “ghoul.” He is so untethered that he didn't even bother to check the record about Musk's "Nazi salute." That's on par with the fake news about "very fine people on both sides."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said last week that for her birthday, she wanted to see Tesla and Elon Musk taken down:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett asks activists to take down Tesla and Elon Musk on her birthday pic.twitter.com/Y0chSa8IB1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2025

Victoria added:

Calling for a protest is First Amendment-protected activity, but if prosecutors can prove that conspirators intended to start a riot or commit acts of violence, it is no longer First Amendment activity. When there is a "clear, present and immediate danger" of violence or riot, this is not a First Amendment-protected activity. In calling for this protest, knowing what violence and unrest has transpired before, the timing of their deplorable, agitated, inciting, and emotionally charged epithets against Musk at their planned "protest" properties may negate the First Amendment-protected activity.

Lock 'em up.

Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.

