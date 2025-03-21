Of Course the Left's Planned Tesla 'Takedown' Protest Will End in Violence

There was as much or more evidence of a conspiracy to commit a political hit job on Elon Musk by any means necessary than the feds had when they helped foment the January 6 riot.

Now, I'm no attorney, but I think Hollywood actor John Cusack, Rep. Jasmine Crocket, and their buddies could be in some legal jeopardy for conspiring as they did with others to do everything possible to kill the Tesla car company on March 29. That was the stated goal.

Cusack, who played a hitman in one of my favorite movies of all time, "Grosse Pointe Blank," claimed that the call for protests at 500 Tesla showrooms and charging stations was peaceful, but he knows that's not true. And here's how I know.

In an unhinged video call with the just-made-up "Tesla Takedown" group, Cusack called Musk's DOGE government efficiency efforts "unprecedented times of mass criminality.” He offered no proof, of course, just a series of emotional spasms that he hoped would pass for deep thinking.

He went on to condemn Musk for "literally killing people." Cusack called Musk a “pathological liar,” a “criminal,” a “sociopath,” and a “ghoul.” He is so untethered that he didn't even bother to check the record about Musk's "Nazi salute." That's on par with the fake news about "very fine people on both sides."

The actor complained that the United States is “fascist and becoming more fascist every day."



Actor John Cusack joined a #TeslaTakedown Mass Mobilizing… pic.twitter.com/rhoIbjZkCG — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) March 21, 2025

Can someone do a welfare check on this loon?

Cusack and Crockett and the rest of their co-conspirators know that there has been systematic violence against all things that bear the Tesla logo.

Crockett wants Tesla trashed for her birthday present. “I am truly here for very selfish reasons, starting with on March 29 it’s my birthday and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down," she raved.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett asks activists to take down Tesla and Elon Musk on her birthday pic.twitter.com/Y0chSa8IB1 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 20, 2025

Multiple Tesla showrooms, Tesla vehicles, and charging stations have been vandalized, torched, shot up, and bombed over the past few weeks. Activists have purposely tried to tank the Tesla stock to ruin and oust Musk — and many employees — from his own company.

He, more than most, should know that heaping more leftist loonies to collect around Tesla properties in a so-called "peaceful" protest will end in destruction.

Calling for a protest is First Amendment-protected activity, but if prosecutors can prove that conspirators intended to start a riot or commit acts of violence, it is no longer First Amendment activity. When there is a "clear, present and immediate danger" of violence or riot, this is not a First Amendment-protected activity.

In calling for this protest, knowing what violence and unrest has transpired before, the timing of their deplorable, agitated, inciting, and emotionally charged epithets against Musk at their planned "protest" properties may negate the First Amendment-protected activity.

Some, but not all, courts have ruled that organizers should have known that their planned protests would have resulted in violence in order to find them legally liable.

And a recent U.S. District Court decision in Louisiana decision that the ACLU ballyhooed was a boon for organizers, whose protests turned into violent riots, may not provide as much cover for the Tesla Takedown organizers as they think.

In the case of DeRay McKesson, the BLM antagonist, "The court held that a protest leader cannot be held legally responsible for injuries inflicted by another person’s violent act at the protest when it is undisputed that the leader didn’t intend for that violence to occur" unless intent can be proven.

It's not easy to prove any of this, which is why the First Amendment is so precious. But I don't think the organizers' protestations after all hell breaks loose around the country that they had no idea violence would go down is believable. They already have seen the violence at Tesla showrooms. They've cheered and encouraged it.

And since we know what's already happened and what is coming to put Musk out of business, do you know how many Democrat leaders have condemned this activity? Exactly none one as of Friday. The only national Democrat leader to condemn the attacks on Tesla is Silicon Valley Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna.

There is zero tolerance for acts of vandalism against Tesla. Spraying the words "nazi cars" or lighting fire to dealership and chargers is wrong. Period. All Democrats should condemn it. https://t.co/4VF6dgy3BV — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 11, 2025

"All Democrats should condemn it," he implored. Yet Khanna is still all alone.

The person who wanted to be vice president, Tim Walz, is mocking the Tesla stock drop in his speeches these days. His state employee accounts are invested in Tesla. Smooth move, comrade.

They all know too that their planned "peaceful protest" will attract the loons, nutters, fellow nihilists, Antifa, and all manner of "By Any Means Necessary" thugs.

This woman, whose group "The Troublemakers" is from Seattle, knows all too well what she's calling for with this "direct action." She organized the take over down of Tesla showrooms and is full-throated about wanting to tank his stock, in the spirit of Luigi Mangione, the health care CEO murderer.

Costa is committing crimes https://t.co/bUPG5FNXtX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2025

One of the Tesla Takedown's biggest supporters, Rick Wilson of the Lincoln Project, called for the Antifa masses to "Kill Tesla, Save Our Country. Elon has a weak spot. Attack." The post on X was so vile that Wilson got tossed off X for it, as Matt reported this week.

Elon doesn't have to let people on his social media platform call for his demise when he's already getting daily death threats.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene thought Crockett had crossed over the line.

Count on the Tesla Take Down operation by the left to go about as well as all the other efforts to destroy Tesla with violence.

I feel certain that this completely emotionally confused "man" or his kindred will be there to make their "peaceful" magic happen.

NEW — On March 19, a masked male suspect hunted down a woman for driving a Tesla in the Seattle area.



The suspect allegedly followed the victim, cut her off, stopped in the middle of the road, exited his vehicle, and demanded she sell her Tesla, stating it was a "Nazi" car.… pic.twitter.com/ihnhV67pPV — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) March 21, 2025

Unless are police are deployed or Musk can get some Triple Canopy, Blackwater-like help, there's going to be some violence going down at the left's "peaceful" planned destruction of the Nikola Tesla of our time.