Rick Wilson Suspended From X for Promoting Violence Against Tesla

The radical left's latest target in its crusade against free speech and successful American businesses is Tesla and its owners. Leading the charge is none other than Rick Wilson, the unhinged former Republican strategist turned resistance grifter who co-founded The Lincoln Project.

Wilson, who recently published what I can only describe as a call to violence against Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and owners, has now been suspended from X.

"Tesla is no longer just a car company; it's a bank for fascists," Wilson ranted in his deranged post on his Substack, describing the innovative American automaker as a "goose-stepping hedge fund."

Now that his violent rhetoric has gotten him suspended from X, Wilson is desperately trying to backpedal, claiming he wasn’t advocating for more violence.

“One of the things that's really important to understand, Elon took me off Twitter claiming I was calling for violence against Tesla,” he said in a video he posted to YouTube. He then challenged anyone to read the article (which is paywalled, nice try) and find any reference to where he calls for anyone to attack Elon or Tesla dealerships.

“Either the MAGA folks didn't read it or they can't. I'm generally leaning towards the latter.”

Here’s the problem with his claim:

Rick Wilson claims he wasn't calling for violence with this post. pic.twitter.com/DqYRp7dlrL — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) March 20, 2025

As you can see, Wilson’s Substack article “Kill Tesla, Save The Country” combines violent language with the image of a burning Cybertruck as its featured image.

The post's subtitle, "Elon has a weak spot. Attack" leaves little room for interpretation about his true intentions.

Let’s not forget that Wilson used violent rhetoric against Donald Trump back in 2015, when, during an appearance on MSNBC with Chris Hayes, said “The donor class can't just sit back on the sidelines and say, 'Oh, well, don't worry, this will work itself out.' They're still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

Same guy said "they're still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump."



Rick Wilson needs to be investigated. https://t.co/2HmhhLQeDo pic.twitter.com/vKJ7eRCFYb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

Meanwhile, the Antifa-linked website called "Dogequest" has published an interactive map with the personal information of Tesla owners nationwide and uses a Molotov cocktail cursor on their website.

Beyond targeting individual Tesla owners, the site also reveals locations of Tesla dealerships and supercharger stations. One section of the website appears to endorse vandalism, stating that those looking to attack a Tesla "don’t need a map" to do so. This rhetoric coincides with increasing reports of Tesla-related attacks, including a woman arrested for throwing an incendiary device at a dealership in Loveland, Colorado, and multiple Tesla locations in Oregon being targeted by gunfire. Musk’s leadership in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appears to be a driving factor behind this anti-Tesla movement. 404 Media confirmed that some individuals listed on the site are verified Tesla owners or vocal supporters of Musk, though not all entries have been authenticated. The website also reportedly doxes DOGE employees, though the legitimacy of those claims is unclear.

The Trump administration is taking these domestic terrorist attacks seriously with the DOJ already securing charges against several perpetrators. Some cases carry five-year mandatory minimums — and it's about time these violent leftists face real consequences.

As for Wilson, we know what he was doing. He knew what he was doing. He needs to stop pretending to be innocent here.

