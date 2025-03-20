CNN Host Compares Anti-Tesla Terror Attacks to Conservative Boycotts

During a CNN discussion on the Tesla attacks, host Abby Phillip stated, “Now, I just want to be clear, no one at this table condones violence, right? Setting cars on fire, breaking windows, whatever, all of that is bad.” She then asked, “Is it okay for an American company to just be hated, for people to want it to not do well?”

Famed entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary, who was on the panel, didn’t hold back.

“When you set a car on fire, you should go to jail. You’re a criminal,” he said. He added that security footage would make arrests inevitable and pointed out that the Trump administration will not be lenient towards offenders. “You’re going to spend 5 to 20 years in prison… they’ll rot in hell in prison for 20 years. And, frankly, as far as I’m concerned, that’s okay.”

And then Phillip made herself look stupid when she said, “But this is not the first time that companies have been in the crosshairs of protests. I mean, Republicans have protested companies all the time.”

🚨KEVIN O’LEARY: TIM WALZ IS A TOTAL “BOZO” FOR CHEERING TESLA STOCK DROP!



“That poor guy didn't check HIS portfolio and HIS OWN PENSION PLAN for his state…! What’s the matter with that guy!? He doesn't check the well-being of his own constituents?” pic.twitter.com/dvkPhouqKH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2025

Give me a break. Yes, Republicans have protested — but they didn’t storm Disney parks and loot the place for going woke. They didn’t firebomb Target stores for shoving transgender attire on kids. They didn’t torch Bud Light trucks after the brand teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney. Not one of these companies faced violence — NOT ONE.

Conservatives boycott. They make their voices heard with their wallets, not with riots and destruction. Meanwhile, the left throws violent tantrums that end in chaos and burning buildings. And Phillip has the nerve to equate the two? This is gaslighting at its finest, and she should be ashamed of herself.

Unfortunately, at the rate this is going, we’re going to see more than just property damage. Before long, someone is going to get hurt or killed. A former high-ranking FBI special agent told Fox News Digital that political violence in the United States is only going to escalate, as the nationwide attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships appear to be an effort to intimidate Elon Musk for his efforts to root out government waste, fraud, and abuse.

Michael Tabman, the former special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office, left no room for doubt that these violent attacks targeting Tesla owners and dealerships are blatant acts of domestic terrorism.

“I do fear that more violence is on its way,” Tabman said. “Maybe not directly Teslas or DOGE, but just general political violence. I think it’s already here. But I think there’s more around the corner.”

Thankfully, the adults are back in charge at the FBI, and the radical left's reign of terror against American businesses isn’t going to be tolerated the way it was under Joe Biden. Under the leadership of Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, the Bureau has launched a full-scale investigation into the coordinated attacks on Tesla facilities, personnel, and drivers.

Communication and transparency are my priorities. We work for you, the American citizen.

Our teams are actively working on the Tesla incidents and the swatting incidents, along with our other responsibilities to keep the Homeland safe. Thank you.

-Dan — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) March 20, 2025

This statement should send chills down the spines of the leftist thugs who thought they could get away with their ant-Tesla terror campaign. Get ready. The law is coming for you.

