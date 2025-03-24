GOP Rep. Moves to Impeach Lawless, Activist Judge

A Republican congressman is rightly moving to hold a blatantly biased, anti-constitutional judge to account for helping Democrats prevent the Trump administration’s financial reforms.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) is accusing Rhode Island Chief U.S. District Judge John James McConnell Jr., who demanded that Donald Trump unfreeze federal funds, of abuse of his power and conflicts of interest. Hence Clyde is introducing articles of impeachment against McConnell, first reported on Fox News.

If the Trump administration does not at some point announce that it will follow the Constitution and our other laws in spite of excessively biased and utterly unconstitutional activist rulings, we will simply have rule by a thousand gavels for the next four years, and no necessary reforms will take place. The Democrats always ignore or defy lawful rulings now, and they nearly always have before, a precedent that the first Democrat president Andrew Jackson set, which continued up through the Biden administration. Why can’t Republicans be just as defiant in the opposite situation, when judges are trying to force us unlawfully to fund and continue unconstitutional programs?

Clyde at least has had enough. McConnell “knowingly politicized and weaponized his judicial position to advance his own political views and beliefs,” he accused.

[Fox] McConnell is currently overseeing a lawsuit brought by 22 states and the District of Columbia that challenges the Trump administration's move to withhold federal grant funds. After McConnell ordered the administration to comply with a restraining order, the government appealed to the First Circuit – which refused to stay the orders.

“The American people overwhelmingly voted for President Trump in November, providing a clear mandate to make our federal government more efficient,” Clyde emphasized to Fox News. “Yet Judge McConnell, who stands to benefit from his own injunction, is attempting to unilaterally obstruct the president’s agenda and defy the will of the American people. Judge McConnell’s actions are corrupt, dangerous, and worthy of impeachment.” We the People agree.

McConnell, who has reportedly donated largely to Democrats and has Hillary Clinton ties, previously argued on video that it was all right for his opinions to influence his rulings and compared Trump to a “tyrant.”

Judge McConnell equates President Trump's first four years to the damage inflicted by the Civil War and Jim Crow laws.



He also compares President Trump a "tyrant." pic.twitter.com/I0REreofkR — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) February 12, 2025

The articles cite that video, claiming McConnell "has allowed his personal, political opinions to influence his decisions and rulings," and that he has demonstrated a "bias that would warp his decision" in the federal freeze case.

Clyde explained, “Congress bears the responsibility and the constitutional authority to hold activist judges accountable through impeachment. I applaud the work of my colleagues to hold other rogue judges accountable, and I hope we see swift action on this critical matter in the House very soon.”

When the Biden administration boastfully defied the Supreme Court on unconstitutional student loan forgiveness, for example, there was no widespread judicial furor. Why is it then that whatever Trump does brings judges from SCOTUS on down rushing to attack him? We know why — it’s not law enforcement; it’s political and judicial activism.