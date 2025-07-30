WATCH: Pelosi Panics on CNN When Pressed About Insider Trading

Nancy Pelosi appeared rattled and visibly annoyed during a CNN interview this week when anchor Jake Tapper confronted her with Donald Trump’s accusations of insider trading. The former House speaker had joined the program to discuss the 60th anniversary of Medicaid, but things quickly went off-script when Tapper tried to bring up Trump’s pointed remarks.

Tapper began to quote Trump, saying, “Nancy Pelosi became rich—” before Pelosi abruptly cut him off. “Why—why do you have to read that?” she snapped, clearly not happy with where the discussion was going.

Tapper attempted to defuse the tension, saying he just wanted to give her a chance to respond to Trump's claims. But Pelosi was having none of it. “We’re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid. That’s what I agreed to come to talk about,” she protested.

The tension only escalated as Tapper continued, “He accused you of insider trading. What’s your response to that?”

Pelosi has long faced accusations of insider trading due to her husband Paul Pelosi’s lucrative stock trades, often timed around key congressional actions. Critics allege the Pelosis have profited from privileged information, pointing to trades involving companies like NVIDIA, Apple, and Visa that coincided with legislation affecting those industries. Watchdog groups and bipartisan lawmakers have pushed for stricter regulations or outright bans on congressional stock trading.

The evidence against her is quite damning, which is probably why Pelosi was clearly flustered and struggled to maintain composure while responding to Tapper. “Uh, that’s r—ridiculous,” she stammered. She then tried to shift the focus onto her support for reforms. “I very much support the stop th—uh, the trading of members of Congress. Not that I think anybody’s doing anything wrong. If they are, they are prosecuted and they go to jail, but because of the, uh, confidence it instills in the American people. Don’t worry about this.”

Trying to distance herself from her family’s controversial stock activity, she insisted, “I have no, uh, concern about the obvious, uh, investments that w—had been made, uh, over time. I’m not into it, my husband is. But it isn’t anything to do with anything insider.”

But the moment that really stuck out to me came when Pelosi tried to flip the accusation back on Trump himself. “The president has his own exposure, so he’s always projecting. He’s always projecting,” she claimed, repeating the point twice in a matter of seconds. “And let’s not give him any more time on that, please.”

Rather than address the substance of the accusation—Trump’s claim that she and her husband Paul Pelosi used privileged information for financial gain—Pelosi attempted to pivot once more. “We are going forward here, and I’m very proud of my family,” she said.

Then, in an apparent attempt to score sympathy, Pelosi referenced the 2022 assault on her husband during the infamous break-in at their San Francisco home. “While he might make fun of us, while somebody inspired by him breaks into our home and hits my hu— in a deadly fashion, hits my husband over the head, and he thinks that’s a riot, I’d rather not go into some of my other complaints about him right now.”

Pelosi ended her tirade by again trying to redirect the conversation back to the topic she came to promote. “Rather to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid,” she added, in a tone that sounded more like a plea than a statement.

Nancy Pelosi panics after Jake Tapper reads President Trump’s comments calling for an investigation into her suspicious stock portfolio. pic.twitter.com/31vlEbaBRl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 30, 2025

For viewers hoping for a clear, confident denial of wrongdoing, Pelosi’s erratic and defensive performance likely raised more questions than it answered. Her refusal to engage substantively on the topic—and her repeated attempts to change the subject—only makes it more obvious that Trump’s accusation hit a nerve, and Pelosi has something to hide.

