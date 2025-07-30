The Deep State’s Secret Is Out: Kash Patel Found Thousands of Trump-Russia Docs

FBI Director Kash Patel stumbled onto a hidden stash of sensitive documents about the Trump-Russia probe’s origins, thousands of them, packed into multiple “burn bags” hidden in a secret room at the bureau, sources told Fox News Digital.

These “burn bags” aren’t just any trash. They’re meant for destroying classified or highly sensitive material, which makes this discovery all the more explosive.

Sources told Fox News Digital that one of the documents FBI officials found in a burn bag was the classified annex to former special counsel John Durham's final report, which includes the underlying intelligence he reviewed. The declassification of the classified annex is being done in close coordination between CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi and acting National Security Agency Director William Hartman. The declassified annex will be transmitted to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who ultimately will release the document to the public. Sources exclusively briefed Fox News Digital on some of the contents of the classified annex — including that the U.S. intelligence community had credible foreign sources indicating that the FBI would play a role in spreading the alleged Trump–Russia collusion narrative — before the bureau ever launched its controversial Crossfire Hurricane probe.

A source familiar with the classified annex told Fox News Digital that while the intelligence wasn’t evident at the time, looking back, it “predicted the FBI’s next move with alarming specificity.”

The source, who spoke anonymously because the details are still secret, said the release of that annex will only back up claims that there was a coordinated effort inside the U.S. government to help the Hillary Clinton campaign stir up dirt connecting Donald Trump to Russia.

“Mere days after this intelligence was collected, the FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane,” the source said. “It’s really hard to see how Brennan, Clapper, and Comey are going to explain this away.”

Sources also told Fox News Digital that Patel and his team uncovered a previously undisclosed sensitive compartmented information facility, a SCIF, hidden inside FBI headquarters.

Fox News Digital reached out to former FBI directors Christopher Wray and James Comey for comment. Naturally, they didn’t respond.

In a June interview with Joe Rogan, Patel revealed he found a secret room packed with documents and computer hard drives “that no one had ever seen or heard of.”

“Just think about this,” Patel said. “Me, as director of the FBI, the former ‘Russiagate guy,’ when I first got to the bureau, found a room Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building—full of documents and computer hard drives no one had ever seen. They locked the door, hid access, and just said, ‘No one’s ever gonna find this place.’”

Patel and his team have been combing through the trove of documents—some tied to highly sensitive investigations, including the FBI’s infamous Crossfire Hurricane probe into Trump. While it’s not yet clear what all the latest files contain, sources told Fox News Digital the discovery came in response to a request from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

Patel has since handed the documents over to Grassley, who’s been digging into the origins of the Trump-Russia hoax and pressing for answers related to John Durham’s investigation. Durham, of course, took over after Robert Mueller wrapped up his years-long witch hunt, one which conveniently ignored the intelligence community’s misconduct during and after the 2016 election.

Sources told Fox News Digital that Grassley’s team is now reviewing the newly uncovered material as part of their ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Patel’s staff is continuing to process the remaining documents and plans to turn them over to Congress in response to formal investigative requests from the relevant oversight committees.

The implications of this discovery are still unfolding, but the deeper Patel digs, the more it looks like key players in the intelligence community have a lot to answer for. They tried to destroy the evidence, and there had better be hell to pay.

