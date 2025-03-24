Rep. Jasmine Crockett Committed a Crime and Should Be Arrested

Last week, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) spoke at a virtual rally for the Tesla Takedown movement, a group opposed to Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) efforts to curb wasteful spending and fraud in the federal government, during which she appeared to call for even more violence and destruction.

Advertisement

“On March 29, it’s my birthday, and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” Crockett said during her remarks. “I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money.”

Jasmine Crockett calling for Elon to be “Taken Down” on her birthday, March 29th



What the Fck does she mean by “Taken Down”? @FBIDDBongino



This is serious and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/o2ghbjRRKC — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 20, 2025

Left-wing activists have been firebombing Tesla dealerships, harassing Tesla owners, and vandalizing their cars in protest of Musk and his efforts to cut waste and fraud from government spending. Crockett’s call for Musk to be “taken down” was an obvious call for more of that violence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a stark warning to Crockett on Sunday, cautioning her to “tread very carefully” after she called for Elon Musk to be “taken down.”

“She is an elected public official, so she needs to tread very carefully because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we’re going to fight to protect all of the Tesla owners throughout this country,” Bondi told Mario Bartiromo on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Crockett didn’t give a hoot about Bondi’s warning and doubled down on the violent rhetoric. On Monday, Crockett called for violence against Republicans and specifically said that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) should be “knocked over the head.”

Advertisement

“I — I think that you punch, I think you punch," she said. "I think you're okay with — you, you okay with punching.”

She added, “But like, it's Ted Cruz. I mean, like this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him. Like at all. Like you, you go clean off on him, right?”

Here's another unhinged Democrat inciting violence: @RepJasmine Crockett says you should "punch" your opponents, then says Senator @tedcruz "has to be knocked over the head, like, hard." pic.twitter.com/7EtKYiVCCa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 24, 2025

There’s nothing ambiguous about her statement there. That was an indisputable call for violence against a sitting senator.

Republicans were already calling on FBI Director Kash Patel to investigate Crockett for inciting terrorism.

Related: Jamaal Bowman Decided to FAFO, and Elon Musk Is Obliging



Republicans say that Crockett “has joined those who are fomenting the violence by encouraging her followers to ‘take down’ Elon Musk and Tesla.”

The Republican lawmakers note that included in the statutory definition of domestic terrorism are activities that “involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State, such as violence or threatening or intimidating.” The lawmakers say that activities that appear to be intended to “intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion are also acts of domestic terrorism.” They list several alleged recent criminal activities including the use of eight Molotov cocktails against a Tesla dealership in Oregon, an attempt to burn a Tesla car in Colorado and vandalizing a Tesla and charging stations in South Carolina.

Advertisement

Crockett claims she was calling for peaceful protests, but her latest comments about Cruz won’t help her case. Calling for violence against a federal official is, in fact, a crime. Under federal law, two statutes might apply. 18 U.S.C. § 373 (Solicitation to commit a crime of violence) is relevant because the statement is seen as encouraging someone to assault Cruz, a felony. And then there’s 18 U.S.C. § 875 (Interstate communication of threats) which is applicable because the statement was transmitted across state lines via social media and broadcast.

Want more exclusive coverage of Democrat hypocrisy and violence? The mainstream media won't tell you the full story, but PJ Media VIP members get uncensored reporting on threats against conservatives like Elon Musk and Ted Cruz. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing the radical left's dangerous rhetoric. Don't let them silence the truth!