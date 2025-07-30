Kamala Says No to Running for California Governor, but Her Next Move Is a Real Eye Opener

Kamala Harris says she won't run for governor of California in 2026. This means that one of the laziest and worst candidates ever to breathe air may, possibly, be in the hunt for the 2028 presidential race, where she can blow another $2 billion on Beyoncé and Al Sharpton pay-for-play "endorsements."

Advertisement

Harris had never formally declared as a candidate for governor. It was assumed, however, that she might give it a try. Indeed, she was taking an age to decide, hoping to freeze other possible candidates in place while she navel-gazed.

She's a natural for the job. After all, her plans to destroy the U.S. economy as president closely tracked what Gavin Newsom was already doing to California. Just as he term-limited out, Kamala could have continued the totalitarian enslavement of Californians with billions lost on homeless programs and bullet trains to nowhere! She would have been a natural, slipping into office as easily as nesting her doggies in a pair of cozy slippers.

Harris issued her announcement on social media on Wednesday, stating how she has "extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service—service to their communities and to our nation." However, she doesn't want to be in a club that would have her as a member. OK, she didn't say that, but she came close: "At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis."

We're unsure of the crisis to which she alludes, but maybe it's the car crash that was the Biden administration and her presidential run.

My statement on the California governor's race and the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/HYzK1BIlhD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025

Advertisement

She said she'd been giving a run for governor a lot of thought over the last six months. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home," she wrote, "But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

Harris said, "For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office."

Related: Lulu Karen Saw ICE Agents at the Home Depot and Lost Her Mind

She wants to talk to the American people, she says, and probably serve on multiple boards of directors to hoover up as much money as possible. That seems to track with what a "source" "familiar with her thinking" told Fox News. She wants to start raking in those Stacey Abrams-like NGO dollars by setting up her own nonprofit and writing a book.

A source familiar with Kamala Harris’ thinking says…



She was tempted to run for CA Governor but ultimately didn’t want to do the job.



She’s been in elective office for decades and wants to take time to experience life as a private citizen and see how she can be most helpful.… — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 30, 2025

In a way, her plans to "travel the country to campaign for Democrats" and rake in NGO money is in line with her objective of not having to actually work at anything but schmoozing.

How would this fit with a 2028 run for president, then? Maybe there are some tea leaves in the message from Gavin Newsom where he said he looks "forward to continuing the fight in whatever the future might hold for her."

Advertisement

Related: Trump's Winning So Hard, Dems Resort to 'Fantasy' Presidential Election Polls to Feel Better

Newsom, already an obvious if undeclared presidential candidate for 2028, sounded like he was wishing her well in retirement.

Kamala Harris has courageously served our state and country for her entire career. Whether it be as a prosecutor, Attorney General, Senator, or Vice President she has always kept a simple pledge at the heart of every decision she’s made: For the People.



Grateful for her service… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 30, 2025

Politico reported that some candidates weren't waiting for Harris to make up her mind and have been ignoring her.

Orange County Rep. Katie Porter, ex-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra are among the contenders who insisted they would run regardless of Harris’ plans. Republicans, meanwhile, had giddily anticipated her return as a way of galvanizing their base. Her lengthy deliberations — met with increasing impatience from Democratic activists and donors, not to mention the other declared candidates — led to a sense her decision was long overdue. But the relentless speculation belied the fact that a Harris gubernatorial bid had hardly been on anyone’s bingo card more than a year ago.

The kingmaker who gave her a political start, Willie Brown, said she shouldn't run for governor and that she had missed her window for public office.

Last week, Kamala’s former pimp Willie Brown said she should not run for governor of California, warning she’d struggle to win with so many talented contenders eyeing the job.



Today, Kamala announced she’s not running. Looks like she took her old pimp’s advice. pic.twitter.com/UY3crfKWIb — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 30, 2025

Advertisement

Republican candidate, Steve Hilton, said Harris's announcement was "great news for California."

KAMALA HARRIS WON’T RUN FOR CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR:



This is great news for California. We can now be sure that someone who has been so ineffective in all her previous roles won’t be able to make things even worse for Californians.



After 15 years of Democrat one party rule… pic.twitter.com/EbxfQspgVU — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) July 30, 2025

Another Republican running for governor, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, said choosing not to run "is the first right decision in a career full of wrong ones."

Farewell from the California political stage, Kamala, and make sure you pay back all your presidential campaign debts, 'kay?

Instead of giving money to Kamala's new NGO money machine, please become a PJ Media VIP! We're offering 60% off the price of membership right now! You'll have an ad-free experience and access to our exclusive content, including podcasts and, my favorite, commenting privileges.

Click this link here and use the promocode FIGHT to get your PJ Media VIP Membership now!