Trump's Winning So Hard, Dems Resort to 'Fantasy' Presidential Election Polls to Feel Better

Since reality is hitting them hard right now, Democrats have retreated into fantasyland to live out their political dreams. You can hardly blame them.

Following President Trump's rollicking comeback in 2024, conservative media can't stop asking Democrats, "What happened to you guys?" Meanwhile, left-leaning outlets continue to dangle what they see as their last hope of defeating Trump: the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Advertisement

It's as if the Dementia Democrats forgot that the previous Democrat administrations tried to oust, imprison, and bankrupt that Russian secret agent called Donald, Donald Trump 045. Democrats came close to vanquishing their orange object of hate. Their conspiracy -- involving the intelligence agencies, political leaders, and the Obama and Biden White Houses -- succeeded in removing Trump's attorney-client privilege, stealing his executive immunity, debanking his companies, attempting to bankrupt him, trumping up felonies where none existed, and trying to imprison him for 100 years in an accounting case run by a judge best suited for a kazoo band.

They also sent goons to go through his wife's underwear drawers and staged photos of TOP SECRET DOCUMENTS at Mar-a-Lago. I know this because that's what the cover sheets read in font big enough for the FBI cameras to capture in their staged photos suitable for the 'Gram.

The moral of the story, dear Democrats, to the extent you have morals is, that if Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, Susan Rice, Norm Eisen and Marc Elias thought that vomiting up all the Epstein intel would help them and hurt Trump,THEY WOULD HAVE DONE IT when they tried and convicted Epstein's sidepiece and procurer of underaged girls for her sick boyfriend.

So, since that's a dream best suited for those smoking whatever it is that the zombies lining Third Avenue in Seattle are smoking, I think we can agree it's not going to happen. But, hey, I didn't think the Democrats would try to 25th-Amendment him, change a state law for the sole purpose of getting Donald Trump, or attempt to shapeshift the 14th Amendment to get rid of him -- so maybe I'm a little naive.

Advertisement

So now the Democrats are left to enjoy victory, not in real life, but in fantasyland.

The Daily Mail ran a fantasy poll that pits Barack Obama against Donald Trump.

The publication reported that the poll was "paid for by a progressive public relations consultant, Eric Schmeltzer, who took $4,500 out of his own pocket to commission the survey of 1,223." The poll was done jointly with Public Policy Polling, considered to be a liberal polling enterprise.

If the election for President were held today, and the candidates were Democrat Barack Obama and Republican Donald Trump, who would you vote for? Barack Obama 54% ................................................ Donald Trump 43% ................................................. Not sure 3% .......................................................... Q2 In the 2016 election for President, did you vote for Republican Donald Trump, Democrat Hillary Clinton, someone else, or did you not vote in the election? Donald Trump 44% ................................................. Hillary Clinton 46% .................................................. Someone else / Did not vote 10%

The Haloed One wins! Maybe that will turn those frowns upside down at the DNC.

Barack Obama would beat Donald Trump if he could run for president again by more than 10 percent if an election were held today, a poll revealed Wednesday, as tensions between the former president and successor spiked this month. The survey, taken May 18-19, shows that there is still significant public support for the former president over the current White House resident by a margin of 54 percent to 43 percent.

Advertisement

So, Mr. Aspirational -- $10/gallon for gas, hope-y change-y, "if I had a son he'd look like Trayvon" -- would beat a door kicker like Trump? I'd love to see that matchup.

Maybe we should get a conservative political consultant who's got $4,500 burning in his wallet to do a poll with a moderate pollster and we'll see what happens.

Meantime, you keep dreaming, Democrats.

It won't be long before we'll be inundated with the midterm elections and you'll get a huge helping of polling.

The good news is there's always more to the story and this is why we urge you to become a PJ Media VIP Member to get behind the scenes in an ad-free environment. As a PJ Media VIP Member, you would have access to the comments section, videos, and podcasts.

Right now, we're offering a 60% off deal on VIP Membership. Click this link and use our promo code FIGHT to get 60% off right now on PJ Media's VIP Membership!