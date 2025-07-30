Lulu Karen Saw ICE Agents at the Home Depot and Lost Her Mind

If Lulu Karen really wanted to stop seeing ICE agents arresting criminal illegal aliens at the local Home Depot, she could talk to her governor and get him to allow federal cops to arrest these guys at the jails without the fanfare and screeching. Especially not the screeching, please.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, July 22, Karen, probably after her 8:30 a.m. class at the nearby Pilates studio, went to my old Home Depot in Encinitas, Calif., where several federal agents were arresting a handful of men in the Depot parking lot.

I remember the old days in Encinitas. The Guatemalans would be stationed out for a day's work in front of the old Big Bear grocery store on Santa Fe, I think. The Mexican workers would be elsewhere. Employers would simply come by with their pickups and take their pick of day laborers, who worked for less than Americans did. Some may have been legally in the U.S., but they would have been the exception that proves the rule.

Putting in Home Depot made most other hangouts obsolete — yet another category-killing effort by the Big Box evil-doers.

Back to Lulu Karen. After Pilates, where I'm guessing she just came from, since her Lululemon outfit and flip-flops were a dead giveaway, Lulu Karen dropped by the Depot to see about some hanging plants or drawer pulls and lost her ever-lovin' mind.

A group of federal officers bearing the badges of DEA, ATF, DHS, and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) was arresting men in the Home Depot lot. They wore those light gaiters that we used to try to use as masks during COVID, and they were driving unmarked cars. The cars looked like American fleet cars, available for lease or sale.

Related: That Sound You Hear Is Trump Dismantling the Disastrous and Cynical Homeless Industrial Complex

Advertisement

Because Lulu Karen believes all the stuff her woke TikTok feed algorithm feeds her, she thought the officers were just out there picking up garden-variety landscapers and day laborers.

Here's how it sounded. You'll want to wear your Kevlar earmuffs because cool, calm, endorphin-filled Lulu Karen is about to f-bomb up the place. Sound down if you're at work.

This person got the date wrong, but all the other characterizations are correct.

🚨TODAY IN ENCINITAS: Here’s another Yoga Hoser Brainwashed Valley Girl California Democrat who also needs to learn the meaning of FAFO.

Hey @ICEgov, charge her next!!!



This entitled lunatic is screaming at ICE agents trying to do their job, blocking them, recording their tag… pic.twitter.com/d1QDoMfp6j — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) July 26, 2025

Social contagion is real, my friends. Don't be a lofo.

After coming in hot, Lulu Karen and her partner in crime, another Karen, sallied forth and issued F-bomb-filled pronouncements and epithets. Soon, a tete-a-tete between Lulu Karen and the fed agent devolved into her demanding he show her his papers to prove he could arrest a stranger:

Agent: "We're making an arrest, you need to stay back." Karen: "Show me your arrest warrant, show me your arrest warrant!" Agent: "I don't need to show you anything." Karen "Yeah, because you're a f***ing liar" Agent: "You're not an interested party, you have no right to see that." Karen turns away to yell at another officer making an arrest: "Stop! you guys are kidnapping people off the f***ing street!" Original Agent, turning to two other agents getting in their unmarked car: "We good?" Karen: "Because what? Because someone came over to help and you have to rush to get them in the f***ing car?" Agent [speaking the magic words]: You're being obnoxious and obstructive, lady." Karen: "I'm not being obstructive. YOU're being obnoxious!" Onlookers: [rhubarb, rhubarb, rhubarb, hummana, hummana, hummana, yeah, so's your old man!] Karen: "If you're doing something right, take your f***ing masks off then." Other lady: "You're being such cowards" Another lady: "... in unmarked cars..." Lulu Karen: "Get out of our f***ing city!" Other lady: "Go find a job! That you can feel good about!"

Advertisement

Which reminds me, ICE is hiring.

The ladies were attempting to hinder the feds from making arrests. They were pacing in the parking lot where all the feds' cars were parked, perhaps to obstruct them, and, of course, were screeching at the cops.

I'd like to perform a public service and alert Lulu Karen to the last time some of her fellow travelers tried to get in the way of ICE arresting a bad guy. They were arrested.





He ended up near the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center where hospital staff assaulted law enforcement and dragged the officer and illegal alien into the facility. "The two staff members attempted to obstruct law enforcement’s arrest by locking the door, blocking law enforcement vehicles from moving and calling police claiming there was a “kidnapping.”

Maybe the feds are borrowing agents from all across the federal cop shops, but one still wonders what the ATF is doing there. Why is there at least one DEA agent there? Could it be, Lulu Karen, that they might be doing something more important than simply "kidnapping" landscapers?

Related: Trump's Winning So Hard, Dems Resort to 'Fantasy' Presidential Election Polls to Feel Better

We don't know what crimes these guys are alleged to have committed yet. The Department of Homeland Security claims that "70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have been convicted or charged with a crime." There's been a 17% decrease in U.S. homicides, year over year, in the first six months of the Trump administration.

Advertisement

The "cowardly" feds are making Lulu Karen's neighborhood safer.

But if she doesn't like the look of arresting bad guys at her Home Depot, she should re-read the first sentence of this story.

Being a lofo is no bueno. That's why you read PJ Media. We dig deeper and put some meat on the bones of these stories so they make more sense.

Behind the scenes there even more in-depth podcasts, deep dives, and columns that only our VIP Members have access to.

Right now, we're offering a 60% off deal on VIP Membership. Click this link and use our promo code FIGHT to get 60% off right now on PJ Media's VIP Membership!