'Juan Crow' Is The New York Times' Latest Way to Call Trump RAAAAAACIST

Okay, at least they're trying something new; I suppose I should give them credit for that.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media already had a history of calling Republicans racist prior to the election of His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama in 2008. They called us other things back then, though. Once they all started keeping Trapper Keeper feelings journals and dotting their i's with hearts over Obama, however, it was all racism all the time.

A prime example is that they are all in an uproar about Sydney Sweeney smiling and wiping her hands on her butt in a jeans commercial because that's how Hitler got his start or something. I would love to say I'm being ridiculous to make a point, but that's really not far from what they're saying. David has more about that in this post.

The New York Times opinion section is, now more than ever, a nervous breakdown available for the public to watch in either digital or print formats. As I have told you fine readers many times, I read the Times and the opinion section of The Washington Post every weekday so that you don't have to. I have to be honest about something, though — I recently took a break from that. Only for a couple of weeks. It's just such a loony bin over there these days that I got tired of the ick factor and felt that prolonged exposure may have a negative effect on my mental well-being, such as it is. I've worked very hard to develop and hone the functional level of crazy that I need in order to be both a stand-up comic and a political pundit. I don't want anything to mess with the formula.

Anyway, I'm back to the routine, and I have yet to decide whether breakfast beer would be a justifiable coping mechanism, so all is well.

On Tuesday, I happened upon something that made me wonder if all of these op-eds are written on a wall in crayon by people in the midst of filling their diapers.

The New York Times:

In its merciless pursuit of people without papers — most of them Latino — and its demonization of asylum seekers, refugees, holders of temporary protected status, Muslims and Palestinian-rights activists, the Trump administration is accelerating toward a new, modern nadir of Juan Crow, just downstream of Jim and Jane.

Again, at least this author looked for a different way to say "racist." There is precious little that I can ever say nice about these emotional midgets; I have to take whatever meager opportunity presents itself.

My first guess was that the Times had once again gotten a commie academic to offer up a print tantrum. I was wrong. This one is written by a woman whose bio says that she's a social critic and a journalist. When you can't make it as an honest blogger, you pretend you're a journo and write barf-opinion pieces for The New York Times.

Predictably, this woman's screed is predicated upon the two enduring lies of the Democrats' Immigration Myth: that all members of their preferred victim groups are living saints, and that no laws are being broken by people who are here illegally. Hey, now that the Dems have had a few decades of turning public education into an indoctrination mill, there is a very real possibility that a lot of them are too ignorant to know what "illegal" means.

We see a lot of Dem officials and the press hacks pointing out that so many of the people being targeted don't have criminal records. Well, that's because they hadn't been caught and booked for anything yet.

Of course, none of this dishonesty is new. The Democrats are all about proceeding from false premises when making their case for anything. As a lifelong resident of two border states, I long ago grew weary of their passionate prevarication. What's different now is that most Republican politicians and officials are being honest about illegal immigration.

For decades, too many Republicans bought into and played along with the Democrats' various false illegal immigration narratives. President Trump is the proverbial new sheriff in town, and his deputies are all on board with the program. That's been helping a lot of the Capitol Hill GOPers to grow a spine. They're finally realizing that they are not, nor have they ever been, racists, so they aren't afraid of the Democrats' nonstop attempts to smear them as such.

Life is a lot better when you know that you're not really getting any subliminal Nazi messages from a jeans commercial.

