You Can’t Cancel Me for Being White

It’s a strange time to be what I’ve always been. I've never committed a crime, hurled insults towards people of different colors, or written a supremacist manifesto and hidden it in my sock drawer.

I'm just a short, butt-ugly man who looks like the people I see in old black-and-white photos.

We are all White (capital W) Americans, and I'm bloody well tired of being told that's a problem.

The latest pearl-clutching offense doesn't come from a speech, slur, or grand political movement. It comes from denim. Yes, denim and sunlight, and a smiling woman wearing both.

Sydney Sweeney is an actress in her mid-20s who is best known for her TV roles in drama rather than her political statements. She found herself in the center of a firestorm because she appeared in an ad campaign for American Eagle. The heinous crime she committed was wearing jeans and looking like she belonged on a poster in a shopping mall, 30 years ago.

Get this: She had the gall, the unmitigated gall, to smile.

Let this breathe for a second.

For this act, she was directly compared to Nazi propaganda.

Sydney Sweeney: Blonde, Beautiful, and Suddenly Dangerous

The ad was a nod to the simple, sun-kissed catalog aesthetic of the late 1990s or early 2000s, evoking a vintage Americana feel. A time, you know, when people bought pants because of how they fit, not because they carried an ideological stamp of approval.

However, we no longer live in that era.

MSNBC producer Xanni Brown took umbrage at the ad, screaming something about its regressive shift towards whiteness or some nonsense.

Don't worry; she wasn't alone. Others, like Good Morning America, featured a segment calling the ad a deliberate nod to white supremacy.

For modeling blue jeans.

In her ad, Sweeney didn't say a word or post a caption: She just posed like thousands of models before her in ways that once symbolized nothing more than youth's confidence and, most importantly, freedom.

But now, in 2025, those are threatening words because beauty, wrapped in blonde hair and blue eyes, has become a political issue. Because of nothing she said, but because they did.

When Did Beauty Become Bigotry?

America used to know the difference between admiration and ideology. Not everything needed to be explained culturally. Marylin Monroe wasn't accused of colorizing the screen, and Elle Macpherson wasn't cast as an icon of tyranny. Hell, the Sears catalog was by far more influential than any Ivy League syllabus.

Now? A woman wearing jeans and not resembling a model from the UN's DEI diversity school is deemed problematic.

Timeless has been replaced by toxic.

It's our fault. We've let the self-righteous reverse-engineer racism into everything Joy Reid sees. If they see a white model, it's called exclusion; if tradition, it's oppression; and, if they see beauty, it has to be coded superiority.

The racist left isn't attacking color, it's attacking normalcy while wearing the same smug self-satisfaction once found in a pulpit. Now, it's on MSNBC, not my grandma's parish priest, scolding us for our sins.

The Real Racists Are the Ones Screaming ‘Whiteness’

May I share the truth? I never asked to be part of a racial hierarchy. There weren't any meetings where we agreed that sunshine and smiles were white code for hate symbols. I'm just doing my best to live, like millions of others, without shame.

For those paying attention, that's the problem.

Diversity is the goal for the progressive movement. It demands compliance, uniformity, ritual self-denunciation. If you're white and not breaking down into tears apologizing, the progressives want you to go away, to live in quiet obscurity.

This isn't rocket science. Sydney Sweeney isn't conjuring eugenics, demanding exclusion, or purity; she modeled jeans.

Let's take another breath.

The ONLY people who witnessed racial supremacy in that ad were groups desperate to find and use it to their advantage.

I'm taking a close look at the blue jeans I'm wearing, and I have yet to see racism. You'll never find it there: It's found in the eyes of people who don't see anything else, just racism.

You Don’t Get to Shame Me Into Silence

It's here where I'm drawing my line.

I. Am. A. White. Man.

No apologies or a character flaw.

I don't whisper it in crowded hallways or use tired disclaimers.

My parents raised me to be kind, but not cowardly, to judge people by their actions, not how they look.

I'm bloody tired of pretending that I, a white man, am the villain in somebody's social media parable.

I will no longer silently sit while half our culture demands I keep my mouth closed while demanding the other half apologize on my behalf.

My girls weren't raised believing they were guilty at birth, and I sure as hell will not let any Manhattan media consultants convince me that my physical features are threatening.

Sydney Sweeney has been found guilty of being white and feminine, smiling the wrong way, appealing to the wrong audience, and not reminding Americans to be embarrassed for being themselves.

They're not displaying her sin; they're showing their insecurity.

The Last Punching Bags Standing

Sunshine is the best disinfectant. Let's share one more truth that needs to be said because it's been whispered far too long.

Aside from Catholics and Jews, white people, especially white men, are the only group left in our country where mocking, belittling, excluding, and blaming them is perfectly acceptable.

Try to switch ethnicities or races in criticisms thrown at white men from people online, in the media, or in academia. You'd lose your job in a heartbeat. Deservedly so.

Try mocking white working-class voters. That's comedy gold! Okay, try dismissing white parents as "yokels." That's progressive shorthand. Finally, rewrite history to erase the good while magnifying every flaw. It's now social justice.

Playing fair doesn't exist; it has been turned into power and resentment.

Don't believe me? Consider the left's reaction to a blonde actress wearing jeans.

Final Thoughts

She didn't do anything wrong, but Sydney Sweeney is a lightning rod because she reminds people of something they've been told to hate: traditional America. Not the political version or extremist caricature, but the one where a smiling girl wasn't a national controversy.

And if you see yourself in that bucket, if you're sick and tired of being erased, blamed, or labeled, you are not alone.

What used to be normal has transformed into something else. You're allowed to exist without having to apologize, to be white without feeling shame, and to remember a country where those ideas didn't require trigger warnings.

What if that makes me a problem in the eyes of our cultural hall monitors?

Pfft! Good.

I am a white man.

And I'm not going anywhere.

