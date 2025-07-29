MSNBC Goes Full Racist, Attacking Sydney Sweeney Ad Campaign

Remember how, in recent years, nearly every high-profile “racist incident” that dominated the headlines eventually turned out to be a false flag or outright hoax? Well, nothing’s changed. The outrage-obsessed left has apparently run out of real things to be angry about, so now they’re inventing reasons to keep the mob frothing.

Case in point: the latest American Eagle ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney. According to some perpetually offended leftists, it’s somehow Nazi propaganda. Yes, really.

Yeah, I don’t get it either. In one spot, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color. My genes are blue.” From that, the usual outrage machine decided the campaign’s playful “great genes” riff is secretly pushing white genetic superiority.

And naturally, the gatekeepers of left-wing culture are more than happy to amplify this.

MSNBC producer Hannah Holland, for one, has written a scathing critique of Sweeney’s casting. Instead of acknowledging the innocuous nature of a celebrity endorsement, Holland frames the entire campaign as a symptom of what she calls “an unbridled cultural shift toward whiteness.” She writes, “Advertisements are always mirrors of society, and sometimes what they reflect is an uncomfortable truth about who we’re really elevating.”

Apparently, if a brand works with a white actress, it isn’t just selling jeans; it’s perpetuating an “intentional or at best, shockingly obtuse” campaign of exclusion.

Holland’s reaction, and MSNBC’s amplification of it, goes far beyond honest critique. The piece is littered with the kind of sensationalist rhetoric that has become the network’s trademark. The casting of Sweeney, we are told, is “a not-so-subtle nod to eugenics and white supremacy.”

I could get into the hypocrisy of a pro-abortion leftist lecturing the public about eugenics, but there just isn’t enough time.

Holland even went so far as to claim, “American Eagle has sent a clear message: whiteness is back in season.” According to MSNBC, simply featuring a white woman in a national ad campaign isn’t just problematic — it’s apparently a sign of “regression” and a “cultural crisis.”

Imagine the outrage if anyone used that kind of language to target a different demographic. The double standard couldn’t be more blatant, yet it continues unchecked, right out in the open. The truth, however, is that the Sweeney ad isn’t a crisis but a much-needed course correction after years of campaigns featuring obese they/thems pretending to represent some aspirational ideal.

Holland’s op-ed doesn’t stop at her musings; she brings in social media outrage as pseudo-evidence, quoting posts that accuse American Eagle and Sweeney of “a cosplay of the 1930s.” She amplifies voices suggesting the campaign is “a dog whistle for white nationalists” and ties Sweeney’s natural “blonde hair and blue eyes” to a troubling narrative of “European Centrism.”

In other words, Sweeney’s crime is that she is white, and she is therefore not entitled to product endorsements.

Advertisement

Holland frames Sweeney’s success not as evidence of talent and appeal but as a reminder that “whiteness, in all its forms, is the default to which American culture returns in moments of uncertainty.”

It should come as no surprise that Holland is white. Time and again, it’s liberal white women who take it upon themselves to lecture the rest of us on what’s racist, offensive, or problematic — whether anyone asked them or not. Holland isn’t breaking new ground here; she’s just the latest example of a progressive activist scrambling to prove her anti-racist credentials by latching onto a manufactured controversy and amplifying it for the benefit of an audience addicted to outrage.

