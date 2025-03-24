Deja Vu: Georgia Woman Murdered. Guess Who Did It?

Fifty-two-year-old Camillia Williams, by all accounts, adored her family. She had five children and several grandchildren. The Louisiana native was also the youngest of 13 siblings.

Earlier this month, police found her body dumped in a wooded area in Cobb County, Ga., two days after she was murdered. The person who owned the property said she discovered Williams' remains. Police say someone put her in a "chokehold until she lost consciousness" and then "put both his knees and full body weight on her neck, killing her."

It didn't take too long for police to find the suspect. Twenty-one-year-old Hector David Sagastume Rivas is currently charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Oh yeah, and he's not even supposed to be in the country.

A Georgia woman was randomly attacked and murdered by a Honduran illegal that Biden let loose on our streets.



When you see pro-immigration protests, these are the people they want to keep in our country.https://t.co/yOaib4pecw — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) March 23, 2025

According to the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Sagastume Rivas came to the United States from Honduras in March 2021 — when Joe Biden was president — and was arrested at the border by Border Patrol. But it sounds like he was caught and released.

"He was issued a notice to appear and paroled into the country by the previous administration," DHS said in a statement to Fox News, adding, "A judge ordered him removed on July 11, 2023. On March 18, 2025, he was arrested by the Cobb County Police Department for capital murder and other crimes."

DHS also told Fox that "ICE has lodged an immigration detainer with the Cobb County Jail. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow criminal illegal aliens—including accused murderers—to be loose on America’s streets."

Where have I heard this story before? Oh yeah, I heard it last year when a 26-year-old Venezuelan gang member named José Antonio Ibarra killed another Georgia woman named Laken Riley. He was also detained and allowed into the United States as part of Biden's ridiculous catch-and-release program. He was said to be a member of the criminal organization Tren de Aragua.

It's not clear whether Williams knew this man or not, though it seems unlikely. Her niece reportedly said she'd called her the night before her murder and told her that she was at a store and a man had been following her.

"She called the dude a weirdo and from my understanding, he pretty much waited until he caught her by herself and did what he done," one of the victim's brothers, Arsene Williams, told a WSB-TV Atlanta reporter.

Another brother, Tony Williams, told WSB that his sister was "someone who had a personality as big as her heart" and that her children and grandchildren would really miss her.

SAY HER NAME: Camilla Williams pic.twitter.com/YHFDrAQG9l — Alex Sanglez (@realalexsanglez) March 23, 2025

Cobb County Police believe Williams' murder took place between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on March 12. Her family is currently working on funeral arrangements and plans to lay her to rest in her home state.

I hate to think of how many more people in the United States will become victims of these criminals. There is already blood on the hands of the Biden administration and Democrats like Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and it just keeps getting deeper and deeper.

Silence from Jon @ossoff as an illegal alien is charged with the murder of yet another Georgia woman.



He has “been in the United States since 2021.”



Camilla Williams — a mother of five — was found strangled and “dumped in a bush on a residential street.” pic.twitter.com/ctaTEkC57m — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 23, 2025

The liberal media would have you believe that Donald Trump is deporting grandmothers and life-saving heroes, but the truth is that he’s deporting people like this — violent criminals who never should have been in the United States in the first place. They’re misleading the public and costing people their lives. Blood is on their hands, too.

