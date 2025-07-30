British PM: We Censor Anti-Migrant Protests ‘For the Children’

“For the children” — the last refuge of the censorious tyrant.

Asked at a joint press conference with President Trump on his European tour earlier this week, Keir Starmer, current occupant of the premiership of the once-great British state, about his regime’s draconian censorship of social media, the PM resorted to the tried-and-true justification that rulers of his ilk always do at the end of their rope: the “children.”

Via The Independent (UK) (emphasis added):

Sir Keir Starmer has defended the Online Safety Act over claims it curbs freedom of speech. The Prime Minister said the UK would protect free speech “forever” as he insisted the Act was about “child protection” rather than censorship. Speaking alongside Donald Trump during the US president’s visit to Scotland, Sir Keir said: “We’re not censoring anyone. We’ve got some measures which are there to protect children, in particular, from sites like suicide sites.” He added: “I personally feel very strongly that we should protect our young teenagers*, and that’s what it usually is, from things like suicide sites. I don’t see that as a free speech issue, I see that as child protection.”

A real humanitarian, this guy.

*Somehow Starmer doesn’t seem overly concerned with “protecting young teenagers” from the Muslim grooming gangs that operate with near-impunity and enjoy near-total protection from public exposure via the media — facilitated in part, ironically, by the Online Safety Act.

Multiple British X users have posted screenshots and claims that their access to X posts covering the recent protests over “migrant hotels” — from which regular accounts of sexual assault, often against minors, at the hands of new arrivals, emerge.

The Online Safety Act came into effect on Friday 25th July and we are already seeing the impact on Free Speech



My earlier post displaying police brutality involving 6 officers arresting a single male at the NO to Mass Immigration protest in Leeds has been heavily censored across… pic.twitter.com/FrlJAPn2EB — Kiera Diss (@KieraDiss) July 25, 2025

I wish that Elon Musk would simply refuse to cooperate with the British government’s censorship edicts, but his acquiescence is understandable given that refusal would cost millions, possibly billions, of dollars and threaten his ability to operate in the country at all.

Transgender activists employ the same rhetorical trick — “we’re protecting children” — to legalize and, in some cases, mandate that parents “affirm” their children’s transgender identity via social transition and chemical castration.

Who else uses children as human shields? Ironically, again, terrorists.

Also deeply ironic is the fact that the UK was, arguably, the birthplace of what we consider civil liberties in the West, including free speech, beginning with the landmark 1215 signing of the Magna Carta that curtailed the previously totalitarian authority of the crown to do with its subjects whatever it pleased.

