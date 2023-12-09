WATCH: Undercover Video Exposes Pornhub’s Child-Grooming Strategy

A couple of years back, when the San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir made a “satirical” song in which its members pledged to surreptitiously convert the children of America to homosexuality against the wishes of their parents, its apologists dismissed the blowback as “homophobic” and claimed they didn’t literally mean they intended to do what they said they would.

Advertisement

You say we all lead lives you don’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids if our agenda goes unchecked. Funny, just this once, you’re correct. We’ll convert your children – happens bit by bit, quietly and subtly and you will barely notice it… Just like you’re worried, they’ll change their group of friends, you won’t approve of where they go at night. And you’ll be disgusted when they start finding things online that you kept far from their sight…

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Anyone who knows anything about how the left works, in reality, knew that these people indeed literally meant they were going to try to covertly convert Flyover Country kids (they already ideologically possess most all of the coastal ones) into their lifestyle.

Related: Pornhub vs. the State of Utah: Should Online Porn Be Age-Restricted?

Via The Washington Examiner (emphasis added):

Pornhub pushes gay and transgender pornographic content on to straight men and children in order to "convert" them, according to employees of the site's parent company Aylo. A pair of employees of the pornography giant explained in secretly recorded videos produced by undercover journalism group Sound Investigations that its websites can help children who are "still figuring out [their] sexuality, maybe even [their] gender," while also steering gay and transgender content to straight men in order to convert them. "Think about it: Let's say you're 12 years old, you're still figuring out your sexuality, maybe even your gender, wouldn't it be helpful to see, not a celebration but just maybe a normalization of something that you think is what you want?" Dillon Rice, a senior script writer for MindGeek, rebranded as Aylo, said when describing one of the company's websites, TransAngels. Rice added that children need to be helped to figure out their sexuality and orientation preferences because they are more "pliable." Speaking about children who may be sexually confused, production coordinator Sylvian Fernandez said Men.com, a gay pornography site run by the company, can be used as a resource, adding, "They'll find their kink in there, I'm sure."

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Top PornHub staff admits to inserting “gay” and “trans” themes into mainstream porn to “convert” straight men pic.twitter.com/w8otDNm4Du — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 6, 2023

Indeed, as I have covered previously at PJ Media, there are certain genres of porn such as “sissy hypno” that are explicitly geared toward altering the sexuality of the viewer by “hypnotizing” them via voiceovers of graphic imagery to crave sodomy.

Related: The 'Sissy Hypno' Subculture Is the Most Pernicious of All LGBTQ+++™ Machinations