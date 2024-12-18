Migrant Sexually Assaults 'Severely' Disabled Man in Mall Bathroom (With an Extra Sadistic Twist)

Diversity™, the gift that keeps on giving, has bestowed its bounty on yet another lucky recipient — this time, a developmentally disabled man who got blessed in spades in a shopping mall bathroom by an Algerian migrant.

Video captured of the incident shows an Algerian migrant herding the clearly defenseless, on account of his condition, 25-year-old into a bathroom stall.

His mother, later, out of concern for her son, enters the bathroom and opens the stall, wherein she discovers the migrant raping him, who then busts out with his pants falling down and flees the scene. The nearly naked victim emerges a few minutes later (portions of the video are skipped or sped up).

Consider yourself forewarned that this is not for the faint of heart.

🇫🇷🇩🇿 | Un inmigrante argelino viola a un chico de 25 años con una discapacidad mental grave en un centro comercial de Nantes.



El magrebí aprovechó que la madre del chico le había dejado solo en el baño, pensando que estaría seguro. pic.twitter.com/OC43UqImP8 — ʜᴇʀQʟᴇs (@herqles_es) November 26, 2024

Are you ready for the sadistic twist?

The French security guard who leaked the footage to the press showing the crime is now himself the target of state prosecution.

Via Remix News (emphasis added):

After a shocking video was released last month, which showed an Algerian man allegedly raping a 25-year-old victim in a mall bathroom in the French city of Nantes last month, the security guard who reportedly leaked the video is already facing severe punishment and prosecution. The video, which was posted by a number of X accounts, was also shared by Remix News. The original post from the popular French account @Cpasdeslo apparently deleted the video or was forced to delete it. However, the video is still widely available from other accounts on the platform. The rape occurred at the Atlantis mall in Nantes, and the 23-year-old security guard that is suspected of leaking the video is already banned from entering the mall, is barred from the entire security profession, and is facing criminal charges,.. The security guard already appeared in court on charges on Dec. 13, where he requested an adjournment to prepare his defense. He is being prosecuted for invasion of privacy and violating the secrecy of an investigation... The 23-year-old security guard is expected to stand trial on Jan. 24, 2025. The security guard is under judicial supervision pending his trial and is prohibited from entering the Atlantis shopping mall, having contact with the victim, or carrying out any job activity related to the security field.

