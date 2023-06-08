Germany: Gang Rapes Hit Record High, Up to Half Committed by Migrants

Gang rape rates have skyrocketed in Germany, which has culturally enriched itself with 15.3 million diverse migrants in recent years. It’s now seeing two gang rapes per day on average.

Gang rapes of German women, of course, are liberal, and loving. Gang rapes are a celebration of Diversity™, Equity™, and Inclusion™.

Via Remix News:

Gang rapes have hit another record high in Germany in 2022, reaching a pace of more than two a day in the country, according to data released by the government after a request for information from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The data shows that the total number of gang rapes hit 789, higher than last year when the number hit 677 and the previous record high of 710 in 2019. In 2017, there were 380 gang rapes recorded, more than 50 percent fewer than recorded in 2022. The data shows that exactly 50 percent of all gang rapes are committed by foreigners. However, as Remix News previously reported, individuals with a migration background, or even those with dual citizenship, who number nearly 4 million, are simply listed as “German.” As a result, it is unclear what percentage of these rapes were committed by ethnic Germans.

Via The European Conservative, the rate at which migrants are involved in gang rapes has increased in the past 10-15 years:

In 2020 an average of two girls or women were the victims of group rape per day, with foreigners composing half of the suspected perpetrators… From 2009 to 2020 the proportion of non-German suspects in group sexual assault cases grew from 29.55% to 41.18%, while recorded cases of sexual assault jumped from 35% to 50%.

Germany got famous for migrant gang rapes back in 2016 with the infamous Cologne New Year’s Eve quagmire, in which numerous German women were sexually assaulted by migrants.

Now-bankrupt Vice was quick to pressure their Social Justice™ readers not to believe their lying eyes.

Via Vice:

Ever since New Year’s Eve, German media have largely been discussing the violence at Cologne’s central train station in terms of a rape culture that was imported into Germany—simply because the perpetrators in this case looked “Arab” or “North African,” according to witnesses. The only point being, of course, that the men weren’t white.

Actually, the point, which is now supported by data, is that migrants from the Middle East and North Africa, which don’t need to be put into weird quotation marks like Vice did to subtly call into question their identity, come from cultures that are significantly more rape-friendly than the West. This is a fact, and no amount of social engineering propaganda will prevent Germans from noticing.