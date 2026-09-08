Turning Point at a Turning Point: One Year After Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Three Legacies Are in Limbo

By all accounts, Charlie Kirk never considered stepping down. Not even once.

And why would he?

Turning Point USA was his baby. His creation. His magnum opus. He built it from the bottom up — transforming TPUSA from a teenager's pipe dream into a political juggernaut. Every inch of it reflected his values, passions, and one-of-a-kind personality.

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Which is why Charlie intended to lead it ‘til his dying day: The only succession plan he ever considered was posthumous.

Tragically, his dying day came far earlier than he deserved.

As we approach the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Turning Point itself is at a turning point: Three legacies are now in limbo.

The first is Charlie’s.

Complaining about click-whores, liars, cretins, and clout-chasers on social media is a waste of time. It’d be like complaining about nudity in a strip club: That’s kinda-sorta the M.O. when you enter.

If you don’t wanna see naked people, don’t go inside!

But even by social media’s cesspool standards, onlookers were stunned by how quickly Charlie’s murder was exploited. Within days, some of the biggest, most influential podcasters wore Charlie’s corpse like a skin suit, repurposing his legacy for their own agenda.

Instead of celebrating his life, they monetized his death. Instead of comforting his family, they tortured his widow for clicks. Instead of honoring his beliefs, they used Charlie as their personal sock puppet.

And they continue to do so today.

Once upon a time, Charlie Kirk was just a man. That ended on Sept. 10, 2025.

Today, he’s a symbol.

And symbols have propaganda value. It’s why waving the bloody shirt is so effective.

Symbols are a cheat code for emotional communication. It’s why redefining symbolism has always been a top priority for revolutionaries: It lets them capture hearts — while bypassing brains.

In life, Charlie wasn’t exactly coy with his beliefs:

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Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America. https://t.co/p3EsmCNQuj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 9, 2025

Note the date: If you want to know which issues were top-of-mind for Charlie Kirk just before he died, look no further.

But if you really, really insist, go back four days earlier:

"Charlie Kirk was killed because he was turning on Israel."



Charlie Kirk 5 days before he died: "They have no idea what Israel is up against. Which is these Islamic barabarian monsters. The more they understand Islam the better Israel looks." pic.twitter.com/FMvYTeJgEv — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) June 22, 2026

Yet his ex-“friends” claim otherwise:

seems like Israel killed Charlie Kirk 🤷‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/1yd9H4aFdN — Artifex Memoriarum (@ArtifexMemor) September 4, 2026

🚨TUCKER CARLSON:



"Charlie Kirk was not murdered for his opinions on transgenderism. Obviously.



Those of us who knew him best and called him a friend believe he was most likely murdered for his evolving views on Israel."



pic.twitter.com/y9mBpguYku — Pro America Politics (@proamericapol) June 19, 2026

Bret Weinstein and Tucker Carlson discuss the theory that Israel eliminated Charlie Kirk to advance war with Iran.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/2zFJGMrMAQ — AF Post (@AFpost) March 12, 2026

The sad truth is, Charlie’s image has changed. The propagandists are winning.

For millions of Americans, when they close their eyes and think of Charlie Kirk, their first thought isn’t conservatism, Christianity, or youth politics anymore.

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It’s bat[feces]-crazy conspiracy theories, antisemitism, political violence, and Candace Owens.

Symbols aren’t static. They’re constantly moving, constantly changing, perpetually vulnerable to outside forces. And the more powerful the symbol, the bigger the PR payoff in its manipulation.

Which means symbols must be protected. Vigilantly and aggressively.

Look, I get it: Clearly, it’s not the execs at TPUSA’s fault. They’re not the ones who associated Charlie’s image with low-life creeps like Owens and Tucker Carlson. They’re not the ones who hijacked his brand.

If anything, they’re the victims. (Especially, of course, TPUSA’s current chairwoman and CEO.)

But on the other hand, they also haven’t done enough to protect Charlie’s image. Their hearts are in the right place, but PR tactics determine PR success. That’s just how it goes in an outcome-based world.

TPUSA would be wise to recalibrate its PR plan ASAP — because protecting Charlie’s legacy is its responsibility.

Charlie’s earthly mission ended on Sept. 10; an assassin’s bullet made sure of it. But he remains — by far — TPUSA’s most valuable symbol, brand ambassador, and emotional lightning rod. His soul rests in God’s mighty arms, yet his spirit still guides the organization he cherished.

He deserves a better legacy than this.

And so does his successor, Erika Kirk. She assumed the title of chairwoman and CEO — and less than a year later, her metrics are jaw-dropping: TPUSA grew from 410 college chapters to 1,095 (including at James Madison University in Virginia, where my 19-year-old son is an active member). TPUSA exploded from 454 Club America (high school-aged) chapters to 3,102.

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You kiddin' me? Any other CEO would win awards for those kinds of year-to-year gains! She’d be showered with appreciation!

The trouble, however, is that it’s unclear how much credit Erika Kirk deserves, since TPUSA’s dramatic growth was triggered by an outpouring of organic love and support after Charlie’s death. Arguably, any CEO at the helm would’ve achieved similar results.

One week after Charlie was killed, 32,000 people contacted TPUSA to join. (That’ll getcha lots of new members.)

Which doesn’t negate Mrs. Kirk’s leadership or courage. She steadied the ship during the darkest, deadliest days, providing clarity, consistency, and continuity. Forged by tragedy, her authenticity spoke for itself.

And she paid a horrific price for it, too.

Since then, she’s been attacked. Ridiculed. Subjected to an absurd list of conspiracy theories, including:

Her enemies on the left were foreseeable: The same people who hated Charlie now hate her. She inherited her husband’s enemies.

What wasn’t foreseeable was how bitterly she was attacked by Charlie’s so-called friends.

It’s led to outrageous hit pieces — like today’s offering from Salon Magazine: “Why Erika Kirk Failed as Turning Point USA’s Leader”

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(Lest you were unsure of the editorial slant, here’s the article’s sub-header: “One Year After Charlie Kirk’s Death, the Organization Is a Joke — Even on the Right.”)

At absolutely no point does Salon mention TPUSA’s astronomical year-to-year growth. (I guess it didn’t matter.)

Instead, Salon focused on this:

When [Charlie Kirk] died, his fans and supporters naturally turned to Erika Kirk to secure his legacy. But that choice has revealed itself to be a disaster. Perhaps there is no one who could have succeeded at what now seems a nearly impossible task: transforming Charlie Kirk, a bully who dressed up his angry rhetoric in a costume of debate, into a noble hero in death. But his widow has been uniquely bad at convincing people, even her own political allies, that they should care. From the moment she walked onto the stage at his public memorial in Arizona to fireworks more suited for a World Series championship, Erika Kirk has alienated people, even drawing accusations of faking her sorrow. Her inability to lead not only hurt the TPUSA brand, but also made it much easier for hucksters like [Candace] Owens to capitalize on her family’s tragedy.

It’s victim-blaming writ large: Hey, she was askin’ for it.

Let’s be clear: Erika Kirk’s tenure as CEO has NOT been a failure — it’s been a monumental, unprecedented success. TPUSA is bigger, more powerful, and more influential than ever before. In just one year, her organization has 4.86 times as many chapters!

If we’re gonna blame CEOs when things go wrong, then we’ve gotta give them credit when things go right.

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But just like symbols change over time, so do a CEO’s responsibilities. Your mission in year one is different than in years two, three, and four. It requires different skill sets — and different visions.

Which is why, for the sake of Erika Kirk’s legacy, Charlie Kirk’s legacy, and Turning Point USA’s legacy, the one-year anniversary of her husband’s assassination would be the ideal time to appoint a new CEO.

There’s nothing wrong with being a transitional CEO. After all, that was one helluva transition: TPUSA’s survival wasn’t guaranteed.

Amidst an unspeakable heartache, Erika preserved her husband’s dream, quadrupled TPUSA’s outreach, and blazed a path for long-term, sustainable growth. She represented the organization with class and dignity.

She wasn’t just the right woman at the right time — she was the only real option available, because nobody else could fill her role. Emotionally, politically, and organizationally, the burden was hers.

So she absorbed the slings and arrows. She was harassed, slandered, and abused.

And because of her success, TPUSA’s challenge has evolved. It’s no longer an organization that needs saving; it’s an organization that needs to expertly manage its dramatic growth — while actively feeding its new membership pipelines.

TPUSA now needs a full-time, hands-on CEO who’s closer to the Charlie Kirk model: a social media maestro, a natural-born showman, and a charismatic dynamo who can mesmerize college audiences.

Recommended: Don’t Laugh, Don’t Smirk, Don’t Count Him Out: Ted Cruz Could Beat JD Vance in 2028

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And that’s not Erika Kirk. She’s a momma with two little babies — and a husband who was stolen from her.

Give her credit: She saved TPUSA.

Now grant her the grace to save Charlie’s other legacy, too.

Nick Shirley’s age, moxie, and knack for media attention would make him an intriguing fit (sans the charisma), but in my opinion, the dream candidate for TPUSA’s next CEO is Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Tex.).

He’s only 32. Too young to be president — yet he’s already outgrown his congressional seat. Taking the reins of TPUSA, traveling the country, headlining college events, growing membership, and going viral on social media wouldn’t just elevate Gills’ profile; it would take TPUSA to dazzling new heights.

And it would ensure the legacies of Charlie, Erika, and the organization they love.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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