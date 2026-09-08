You Won’t Believe How CBS Just Whitewashed Biden’s Afghanistan Disaster

If you thought CBS News might get more honest now that Bari Weiss is running the newsroom, this week's Afghanistan coverage should make you furious.

Five years after Joe Biden's chaotic, humiliating withdrawal handed the Taliban the keys to America's abandoned arsenal, CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab gave a report from Kabul, standing in front of U.S. military vehicles that Taliban fighters now control. It’s not in dispute how or when they got this equipment, yet Tyab’s report dismissed one of the most thoroughly documented failures of the Biden presidency and dressed it up as a matter of opinion.

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He told viewers, "President Trump has bitterly criticized the Biden administration for what he says is abandoning billions of dollars of military hardware like this.” The wording is no accident. He didn’t say "the Biden administration abandoned billions in military hardware,” he framed it as an accusation against Donald Trump.

CBS just walked the streets of Kabul 25 years after 9/11.



What they see: Taliban fighters in American Humvees with American rifles dressed in American commando gear.



There’s even a Green Bay Packers sticker still on one of the Humvees Biden left behind.



And yet, CBS's Imtiaz… pic.twitter.com/98s080jwij — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 8, 2026

The online report did not correct the story.

President Trump has been fiercely critical of the former Biden administration, accusing his predecessor of allowing the U.S. military to abandon billions of dollars in military hardware. Mr. Trump has demanded that the Taliban hand it back. […] When the last U.S. and allied soldiers left after a brutal two-decade war, the Taliban's fighters seized billions of dollars worth of American-purchased military hardware. President Trump, whose first administration negotiated the deal to end the war with the Taliban, has accused the Biden administration of "totally botching" the withdrawal.

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This is not a disputed talking point. It is Pentagon data. Reporters standing in Kabul have filmed it, including CBS' own crew. The network's segment showed a Humvee still sporting a faded Green Bay Packers decal, a leftover from the American unit that once drove it and now sits in Taliban hands. Tyab's report even noted that the Taliban has staged military parades through Kabul showing off the gear it acquired after the withdrawal.

None of that is Trump's opinion. It is simply what happened.

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Pentagon figures released last year put the total at some $7 billion in hardware and weaponry that fell into Taliban hands when the Afghan National Army collapsed almost overnight. The collapse is entirely Joe Biden’s fault.

Biden rushed the withdrawal against the advice of his own military advisors, eager for a victory lap ahead of the 9/11 anniversary, a clear attempt to burnish his legacy. Instead of the glowing photo op he was shooting for that would make him a hero, he got chaos, and the Taliban retook the country in a matter of days.

Twenty years of war undone in a matter of days.

The cost was not just equipment left behind.

A terrorist attack at Kabul airport during the rushed withdrawal killed 13 American service members. Biden's approval ratings tanked and never recovered, and given what happened, they never should have.

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Biden never once admitted that he had botched the withdrawal. Instead of taking responsibility for his failure, he either blamed others or kept insisting he did the right thing.

It's an outrage that a so-called news organization took a documented fact and laundered it through "what he says," as if reality itself were up for debate. That is not journalism. Sadly, five years later, even under Bari Weiss’s leadership, CBS is running interference for the man who botched the Afghanistan withdrawal.

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