DOJ Charges Illegal Voters in Battleground States

Federal authorities are not only investigating election fraud in multiple battleground states, they are also beginning to arrest fraudsters.

This work is particularly vital ahead of a major midterm election. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) are both involved in the voter fraud crackdown as so many illicit voters are illegal aliens. It is ironic how, despite the fact that Democrats have been cheating egregiously in elections for well over a century, so many politicians and media outlets were terrified of discussing voter fraud until just recently. Now we see how rampant the fraud is. Another “conspiracy theory” turned out to be true.

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YET MORE FRAUD UNCOVERED.



Americans deserve confidence that our elections are protected from exploitation, and that’s what @POTUS Trump is delivering on.@HSI_HQ is COMMITTED to safeguarding our nation’s election integrity. Unlawful voting, fraudulent registration, and all… pic.twitter.com/KOz6tztIGY — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 5, 2026

The DHS also shared a link to the Fox News piece from which the headline screenshot came. The DOJ probe has led to authorities bringing criminal charges against multiple individuals for illegal voting and falsifying citizenship status, among other charges all tied to election fraud. The defendants include people in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Wisconsin, all of which are battleground states or have had suspicious Democrat wins in recent years.

The Justice Department announced Friday that five people—including two illegal immigrants and two non-citizens with legal status—had been federally charged with unlawfully casting ballots, falsifying citizenship status, fraudulently registering to vote and aiding and abetting during the 2022 and 2024 elections. Some of the arrestees… could face up to more than a decade in prison if found guilty of providing a false statement of citizenship in order to vote and other election fraud charges they are facing. Fox News Digital obtained footage of the arrest of one of those individuals, Katya Rodriguez, 30.

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You can watch the video on Fox.

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White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis told Fox News, “Despite the media and Democrats claiming it never happens, the evidence of non-citizens registering to vote in our elections continues to pile up. Any non-citizens found registering to vote and voting in our elections will be held accountable. Only Americans should be electing American leaders.”

The Trump administration and federal authorities working with officials in multiple states are conducting sweeping reforms. Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, has already begun a series of arrests for voter fraud in California. This came after federal authorities found at least 250,000 noncitizen registered voters across just a few states. It also comes after Donald Trump recently declassified documents revealing a huge network of election fraudsters, both foreign and domestic, including ballot fraud and voter data theft from Communist China.

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The current crackdown is only the beginning.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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