Christian Persecution Update: A Missing Chinese Pastor and a Sudanese Pastor’s Imprisoned Son

Christians suffer persecution every day around the world, with Communist and Islamic entities among those responsible for the harshest and deadliest persecution. In both Sudan and China, pastors and their families find themselves to be particular targets for arrest and imprisonment.

Advertisement

Recently, I highlighted the fact that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not only persecuting the underground church in China, as it has for so long, but is now even persecuting state-sanctioned churches. That means that even Christian communities that compromised with socialism and CCP requirements are no longer safe from arrests and shutdowns.

Pastor Wang Sanyuan’s Chanchunli Church in Ji’nan, the capital of Shandong Province, did have trouble years ago, in 2009, when the CCP sent officials to tell church attendees in the middle of a service that they had to suspend services so the government could knock down the church and use the property. When parishioners put up tents on the property to try to stop construction of a shopping mall, hundreds of police showed up, International Christian Concern (ICC) recalled.

All these years later, it appears that the CCP, although it did not officially remove its sanction from the church community, is still holding a grudge against Wang.

No one knows where Wang was taken — not even his wife and children. A church statement said, “The family has nowhere to turn with their complaints and is pushed to the point of desperation.” Though no one knows what he has been charged with, one local pastor familiar with the case, “Jin,” said, “I believe the authorities are now settling old scores.” …Wang’s family is concerned about the treatment he is receiving, as he suffers from serious cardiovascular and cerebrovascular conditions and has been hospitalized several times.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Nearly 70,000 Jihad Attacks Later, Wokies Still Don't Get It

ICC also highlighted multigenerational persecution in overwhelmingly Muslim Sudan, using apparent pseudonyms to protect identities. Pastor Emmanuel was secretary of a pastors' council in Khartoum for years. He began to have trouble with the government when it formed a body to control churches, which was a Sharia ploy to oppress Christians. Soon, Christians were under heavy pressure to sell church land, but Emmanuel said no. So intense was the situation that even some other pastors turned on him and helped the government demand the land.

By 2012, after receiving a credible report of his imminent arrest, Pastor Emmanuel fled to Chad, with his family splitting up and going either to Egypt or to South Sudan. When Emmanuel's son Daniel went to Khartoum in 2025 to visit his wife, however, a neighbor reported him as Emmanuel's relative. Sudanese authorities promptly arrested Daniel and put him in Kobar Prison, which ICC said is usually reserved for the most dangerous criminals. A court has ruled more than once that Daniel is innocent of any crime, but he remains in prison to this day for religious reasons.

Emmanuel had engaged lawyers' services on Daniel's behalf, but they discovered that a Muslim man was lusting after Daniel's wife and wanted her for himself. So Daniel is still in jail, with the Muslim man using his influence in the Islamic nation to keep it that way. Notably, Islamic sacred texts endorse the rape and forced conversion of non-Muslim women. But even if Daniel were to go free, he'd still be in danger. ICC said that some malign actors have tried to arrange Daniel's release while preparing to attack and possibly kill him as soon as he leaves. While there is a chance the Muslim authorities could finally give up harassing the family and release Daniel this month, there is still the risk that Daniel will never make it out of Sudan alive. ICC is asking for prayers.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and Christian persecution. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.