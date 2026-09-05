Pritzker Says ICE Needs Judicial Warrants. Angel Dad Debunks Him.

The Democrat governor of Illinois, who has so much blood on his hands from sanctuary policies, tried to claim that federal immigration officers need judicial warrants. The father of an illegal alien crime victim promptly set him straight.

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Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) was on Fox News, where Bret Baier asked him if he thought “any illegal immigrant charged with or convicted of a felony should be deported.” Pritzker lied blatantly. “I think they ought to take the violent criminals and get them out of my state and get them out of the country,” he claimed. “I absolutely believe that, but that's not what they're doing. They say they were going after the worst...”

Baier then interrupted Pritzker: “You'll [not] help them, because you're a sanctuary state, right?” Pritzker then engaged in his deceptive propaganda: “No, we do. If you bring us a judicial warrant, we will bring you all kinds of help on the ground to go get the bad guys. That's what we want. We want the bad guys off the streets. What we don't want is for people to get racially profiled. That what's happening right now.” He’s full of garbage — he signed legislation last year deliberately to ban arrests of illegal aliens in numerous locations he had no authority to ban them from, so he could protect foreign criminals. But he is also deliberately lying about the powers that federal agents have.

BREAKING 🚨: Bret Baier: “Do you believe any illegal immigrant charged with or convicted of a felony should be deported?”



Gov. JB Pritzker: “I think they ought to take the violent criminals and get them out of my state and get them out of the country.”



Bret Baier: “You don’t… pic.twitter.com/msqOze1QXj — Dr Charlie Ward (@DrcharlieWardQ) September 5, 2026

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Joe Abraham, whose daughter Katie died in a crash caused by an illegal alien, replied, “‘Bring us a judicial warrant and we’ll remove criminals.’ That’s dishonesty by omission. A judicial warrant is not required for civil immigration enforcement."

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He added, “Illinois law itself distinguishes civil immigration warrants from judicial warrants. Leaving that out isn’t harmless wordplay. Illinoisans like Katie can pay the price for policies defended with misleading words.”

For the federal law, 8 USC 1357 includes warrantless arrest powers for federal officers, among them ICE agents. These include interrogating known or suspected illegal aliens, as well as arresting them without a warrant when the statutory requirements for a warrantless arrest are met. Federal agents can also search boats or vehicles if they suspect illegal aliens inside. It is especially incumbent upon federal officers to arrest illegal aliens if they have a suspicion that those aliens will be able to escape in the time it takes to obtain a judicial warrant.

Pritzker never had any interest in meeting with Joe Abraham or highlighting Katie’s story. To the Democrat governor, her death is just an inconvenient obstacle in the way of his open borders agenda. He will bewail illegal alien criminals whom ICE arrests, but never give a hoot about victims of illegal alien crime.

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19 months. Nothing has changed here in Illinois.

The indifference is staggering.



My August 19 Substack reflection on Katie’s killing 19 months ago:https://t.co/yxqw7gidFk https://t.co/lvyDakU4lu pic.twitter.com/bOAALG78UM — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) September 3, 2026

Pritzker absolutely runs a sanctuary state, which also happens to be against federal law. He doesn’t want judicial warrants; he wants lawlessness.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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