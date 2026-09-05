Masked Men Block Dover Port at Mass Migration Protest

Fury at the endless stream of illegal aliens into European countries with governments ignoring everything their people ask for has reached boiling point in multiple European countries.

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A group of masked men in black hoodies marched to Dover to block the offloading of crowds of new migrants, with the protesters simply walking through sparse police barriers without incident, based on video from the Hungarian outlet Visegrád 24. The protesters, who chanted “Stop the boats! Stop the boats!,” seem to be eager to show their friendliness toward locals standing on sidewalks and at least one local was handing water out to them. “Cheers, well done,” shouted the man who took the video enthusiastically, as protesters waved or gave him thumbs up.

BREAKING:



Nearly a thousand masked men dressed all in black have arrived at the Port of Dover and are blocking the streets there.



They have come to block the authorities from disembarking additional batches of illegal boat migrants. pic.twitter.com/8Rgrg5RX0F — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 5, 2026

GB News reported that the protestors intimidated some people, and people who missed some of their work shifts were understandably upset, but there are no reports of the protesters engaging in violent behavior. The protestors did eventually leave, according to a whiny statement from the UK government. Even one Dover councillor who was bashing the protesters admitted to Metro there was no violence, and the protesters voluntarily left not long after they arrived.

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Many people have condemned the masks, but given the lack of violence, the likelihood is that they were trying not to get arrested given that the UK will hand out harsher prison sentences for free speech than for rape.

Spanish protesters are turning out in multiple cities, particularly in Ceuta, which is completely overrun with Muslim men. The Spanish government is providing taxpayer-funded freebies and NGO aid to the invaders while condemning the locals. In Madrid, police fired charges at protesters. Police used similar means against protesters in Ceuta. Police did not employ them against the Muslim invaders in Ceuta. Video of Muslim men torturing a baby dolphin in Ceuta for fun has provoked international outrage. But the invaders have also committed many crimes against humans there.

BREAKING:



Spanish riot police launches charges and fires pepper spray at the crowds which have gathered in Madrid tonight to protest against mass-immigration and the invasion of Ceuta.



No pepper spray was used against the 80 000 illegal migrants when they stormed Ceuta pic.twitter.com/2Lm5zypFcJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 2, 2026

Related: Another Deadly Crash, Another Illegal Alien Driver

This is how the streets of Ceuta are looking tonight.



Dirty Sánchez pretending it's all ok! pic.twitter.com/lxylJtOun8 — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 31, 2026

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After the people of Iceland rejected a referendum to join the European Union, a group of Irish patriots called for a similar referendum to remove Ireland from the EU, given its horrible mass migration requirements for membership.

Icelanders have spoken and have affirmed their rejection of EU membership in a referendum that saw a turnout of 82.5%, the highest in any election in Iceland since 2009. 👏



It is time for another Referendum in Ireland before our EU membership causes any more destruction.… pic.twitter.com/UCdEwcrvTs — Lawyers For Justice Ireland (@LFJIreland) August 30, 2026

The people of Europe are waking up. The problem is that their parliamentary systems and their dictatorial governments make it even harder for them to enact major change.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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