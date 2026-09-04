West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Portland Cops FAFO After Appeasing Antifa Terrorists

In the "We Saw This Coming" department, Portland cops find out what happens when good policing and public safety are cast aside to placate terrorists.

Gavin Newsom's "red state tour" is getting cringe reviews.

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And if you're a podcaster, which I am, I guarantee that threatening the life of the president of the United States of America multiple times during your livestream will not go over well with the feds.

What a truly interesting week during these truly interesting times.

Let's get our weekly reality check, shall we?





Yes sir, Mr. Antifa

For more than 150 days in 2020, the Portland Police Bureau took the path of least resistance and watched from afar as Antifa rioters took over the streets of the downtown area.

This partial timeline told the story of the riots, violence, and intimidation that were allowed to besiege the city in 2020.

While the cops managed the riot-induced demise of downtown, the Soros-backed District Attorney made sure few were prosecuted. More than 90% of arrestees were freed with impunity. As a result, those same people came back out onto the streets night after night to do violence. The only ones calling out this widespread and planned intimidation of Portlanders were people like me in the media. People who literally fought back, like Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys, were prosecuted and PNG'd from Portland.

2020 was a crazy year in downtown Portland, when Antifa was allowed to take over the streets for over 150 days and nights. pic.twitter.com/OYqMopw8PV — Brandon Farley (@TheRealFarley) August 29, 2026

The intentional hands-off attitude led to the destruction of downtown, scaring away people who lived there, and announcing without words that Antifa was running the joint. The business community was crushed. Still is.

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Now six years later, the DSA-filled city council and its Antifa-adjacent minions on the various citizen police oversight boards have endorsed "investigations" alleging that the cops did the wrong thing. The police brass, who were going easy on Antifa, were allegedly wrong to respond to the violence, including the throwing of fireworks and other incendiary items, by lobbing tear gas at the assaulters.

What's that Bible verse again? Oh, yeah, Isaiah 5:20:

They say that what is right is wrong and what is wrong is right; that black is white and white is black; bitter is sweet and sweet is bitter.

Two executive-level cops, both of whom have left PPB and gone on to other cop jobs, made the decision to let Antifa be Antifa. Big mistake. Because the left is never satisfied — There is only the fight — a public investigation is now smearing the former executives with claims that their soft-on-Antifa moves were too aggressive.

Former poortland "police" commander, assistant chief, and sometimes interim chief Chris Davis spent his entire career trying to placate to the violent terrorist mobs and happily obeyed the orders passed down from the crazed leftist politicians to surrender the city to the… — Laughing At Liberals (@LaughAtLibs) September 1, 2026

The Oregonian reported that the two former police executives, Chris Davis, the deputy chief in 2020, and Anthony Passadore, who retired earlier this year, will be allowed an Orwellian "name-clearing" hearing on Friday.

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Keep Up! West Coast, Messed Coast™– Califraudia's Protection Act for Billion-Dollar Robber Barons

As reporter Laughing at Liberals points out above, and he would know, Davis was the architect of the hands-off-Antifa, managed-riot policies of the Portland Police Bureau. Indeed, Davis was in charge when his cops watched Laughing at Liberals, aka Mike Strickland, get mobbed and assaulted by Antifa at a public protest in 2016. Strickland was prosecuted for pulling a gun, but never firing a shot, to back off the mob as they attempted to assault him again. Strickland was stripped of his Second Amendment rights and ordered to cease reporting these events, a breach of his First Amendment rights.

That's a one-two punch right there.

ISIS v. ICE

Meanwhile, over at the Portland ICE facility, another violent protester has been freed after threatening to behead and bomb Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Senator Mike Lee (R, Utah) was shocked to learn the a**hat Antifa d-bag got only three years of PROBATION for his punishment.

🚨 JUST IN: Outrage erupts after leftist teen Rayden Coleman who planned to BEHEAD and BOMB ICE agents in Portland got only 3 years of supervised probation as his punishment, per @KatieDaviscourt



SEN. MIKE LEE: "To say the least, probation is insufficient punishment for TERROR… pic.twitter.com/oIRbithDTX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 2, 2026

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The terror plot, because that's what this is, included Portland's Antifa hero making Molotov cocktails for his assault and then using his AR-15-type rifle to kill agents. We suppose the beheadings were to follow the assault.

Rayden Coleman was given credit for time served (75 days), ordered to undergo mental health treatment, and to give up his guns.

The 15 state felonies for which he was initially charged, including domestic terrorism, attempted assault, and making bombs, went poof! in the plea bargain.

Actually, you can't say that

I've spent years explaining to lefties who populate the comments section of the Adult in the Room Podcast livestreams that, no, actually, you can't say things that incite violence. It's not protected speech under the First Amendment.

Do they listen?

Well, this pink-podcaster didn't.

We have zero tolerance for political violence and those who cross that line will be arrested and charged. Great work by @SecretService and @FBILosAngeles. https://t.co/GihIbqmcAe — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 3, 2026

"Benjamin Azariah Southworth, 40, of Los Angeles has been indicted by a grand jury on federal charges for threatening to kill President Trump, cyberstalking, and making harassing interstate calls," said Bill Essayli, the not-federal U.S. Attorney for Central California, because … John Thune.

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The charge is beyond podcasting, however, as the adults here probably figured.

Essayli continued:

Southworth is charged with posting videos calling for President Trump’s assassination, then targeted the family of the President’s personal attorney by publishing their home address and phone numbers, and leaving voicemails threatening 'justice comes to your door.' Threats against the President of the United States are federal crimes. We will not tolerate threats of political violence in the United States. My office will prosecute anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law.

Yeah, you can't do that unless you like getting jacked up by the feds.

Benjamin Azariah Southworth, 40, of Los Angeles has been indicted by a grand jury on federal charges for threatening to kill President Trump, cyberstalking, and making harassing interstate calls.



Southworth is charged with posting videos calling for President Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/HSoVmWx36c — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 3, 2026

On the other hand, maybe he does like getting jacked up by the feds.

Bad Seed — What Took So Long? Eric Swalwell's Unsolved Mystery Is Now Answered.

No, actually, you don't have to say that

Compelled speech is no bueno, and a University of Washington professor who refused to recite woke land acknowledgements and openly mocked them on his course syllabus has won $600,000.

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The academic free speech group FIRE won a lawsuit that went to the Ninth U.S. Court of Appeals after the University of Washington punished Professor Stuart Reges for parodying a university-approved “land acknowledgment” in his syllabus.

The Appeals Court ruled the university was liable under the First Amendment for retaliation and viewpoint discrimination.

California Demon

Gavin Newsom, the alleged governor of California, is interviewing for his next gig, the presidency, by trying to convince fellow travelers who live in Republican-run states that nobody is knocking down their doors trying to get in.

In this Maze compilation of Gavin's latest trope, he suggests that there's only an American dream and the California dream. There's no Kentucky dream, no Texas dream, and on and on.

California has been losing so many citizens that the state has lost a congressional seat and is on track to lose four more in the 2030 census.

Gavin Newsom is currently on a red state tour.



Of course he is, because all he does is campaign.



When people in the red states that he's visiting see his fake smile, hopefully they remember that he is an elitist who has been mocking their way of life for years. pic.twitter.com/CnNgyggYXB — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 4, 2026

Last one out of Seattle, pull up the "blue tarp"

A veteran who's SICK of the crime and drugs in Seattle, decides to put up a billboard.



He gets lots of attention. pic.twitter.com/ZcdvH8iodH — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) August 28, 2026

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Priorities—California Democrats Just Gave the Middle Finger to 'Affordability'

The Mojave Desert phone booth story

— is so cool

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They haven't ruined everything—yet

I love to feature photos of Big Sur, Calif., but it's getting harder. From big rains, high winds, destroyed bridges, and now fires, nature has done a number on one of the most beautiful spots on the planet.

Big Sur stands strong, though. Nothing will ruin this beauty.

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