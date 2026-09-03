The SEC Has Found a Controversy That 'Just Means More,' and Naturally It Involves Lane Kiffin

With the first week of college football season looming (“Week 0”? Never heard of her.), we already have a massive controversy that’s been brewing. Louisiana State University head coach Lane Kiffin — of course it’s Lane — has brought two players whom NFL teams drafted and then waived onto LSU’s team. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris both played for Kiffin at Ole Miss last season before declaring for the NFL Draft.

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Needless to say, this has fired up the ire of other coaches and administrators at Southeastern Conference (SEC) schools, and one attorney general is weighing in. Like we say in SEC country, "It Just Means More." But first, let’s establish the lay of the land in a case that could only involve Kiffin.

WAFB reports:

The legal fight between LSU and the Southeastern Conference involves dozens of athletes, but two names matter most for the Tigers’ football roster: Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. Both played for LSU coach Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss last season. Both signed NFL contracts after their college careers appeared to be over. And both are plaintiffs in the Louisiana lawsuit seeking another season of college eligibility.

Wright has already joined LSU, while the Tigers have also pursued Harris as they await the outcome of Thursday’s court hearing in Baton Rouge.

Technically, Wright has only enrolled and can’t play in Saturday’s game because he hasn’t completed LSU’s acclimation process. Harris has already been practicing with the team.

But the SEC, alongside other conferences, has set up regulations that bar players who have signed contracts with the big professional leagues from coming back and playing in college sports:

Following meetings with the Presidents, Chancellors, and Athletics Directors of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC will enforce the following policy: pic.twitter.com/LohWnb7G1J — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 25, 2026

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Side note: It’s worth pointing out that the SEC’s vote on this policy was unanimous: 15-0. One school abstained. I bet I didn’t have to tell you that the abstaining vote was LSU.

Yahoo Sports reports that the “Power Four” conferences, the Big Ten, the Big 12, and the Atlantic Coast Conference, have enacted similar policies. Notre Dame, technically an independent school, has announced that it will also comply.

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SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey added that any head coach who plays former pro signees could face hefty penalties. According to ESPN, “The penalties include a half-season suspension for a coach, a fine that matches 50% of the sport's annual budget, and revocation of league voting rights, sources confirmed.”

Or, as ChatGPT so colorfully put it when it was helping me research for this piece, “That makes LSU unlikely to simply defy the SEC. It could be a multimillion-dollar gamble accompanied by Kiffin watching half the season from a suite, presumably with excellent Wi-Fi and several burner phones.”

Additionally, the NFL has ruled that players who vacillate between the league and returning to college will forfeit eligibility for the season. In other words, if Wright and Harris can’t return to the playing field at LSU, they become free agents whom teams can’t sign until next year.

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But, in the words of the great Lee Corso, “Not so fast, my friend.” A judge based in Baton Rouge, La., the hometown of LSU, has blocked Sankey and the SEC from enforcing the ban.

"The Southeastern Conference's attempt to stop athletes from returning from the pros to college rosters hit another roadblock Friday, Reuters reports. "District Court Judge William Jorden of Baton Rouge, La., granted an amended temporary restraining order (TRO) that restored the eligibility of some athletes and blocked the SEC's plan to punish schools that recruit former pro hopefuls."

The rest of the SEC isn’t taking this lying down.

“The legal feud between the SEC and LSU may soon escalate to historic levels,” writes Ross Dellinger at Yahoo Sports. “High-ranking SEC university executives are exploring legal and internal avenues intended to address the school's plans to add former professional athletes to its rosters, including extreme measures such as boycotting competition against the Tigers, sanctioning the school with probation or even expulsion, and/or filing a federal legal challenge.”

Dellinger adds:

Multiple SEC university officials believe that action is required to maintain a fair and balanced competitive field within the conference, and they are prepared to take serious steps against an LSU program that, they claim, stands to violate the membership constitution and bylaws. Over the last 36-48 hours, increasing conversations among 15 school executives — sans LSU — signal a certain aggressive approach. "Tensions are high," said one university executive. For some, the answer is the conference's ultimate and unprecedented penalty: expulsion or a membership probation. "It is fair to say we are discussing multiple options, including that," said one league stakeholder. "Enough is enough. This is ridiculous." "These conversations are serious," added another school official. Another high-ranking SEC school leader took it a step further: "There are plenty of other schools that would take [LSU's] place."

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ESPN’s Marc Shlabach and Pete Thamel report that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is pushing Sankey to “take ‘all measures available,’ including suspending and/or removing LSU from the conference, if the Tigers elect to roster former NFL players this season.”

In a letter to Sankey on Wednesday, Carr wrote that his office is prepared to "use all legal means necessary to protect the University of Georgia, student athletes, and the integrity of college athletics." "College athletics are for college athletes only, and we are grateful the SEC has taken swift action to maintain that standard," Carr wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN. "However, the rules cannot be ignored or twisted to benefit one coach, one institution, or one program, and we refuse to stand by while that happens."

(PJ Media reached out to Carr’s office for comment, and if we receive a statement or quote, we’ll update this article to reflect it.)

Kiffin didn’t bring these guys back if he didn’t believe that he had a chance to play them. He believes the court order has a reasonable chance of surviving long enough for them to play, and he wants them ready if it does. So you know he won’t back down.

In other words, this fight could get even nastier. Kiffin is outnumbered and maybe even cornered, but he’s often the loudest voice in the room. We haven’t seen the end of this controversy yet, and in an era where college athletics seems more and more like the Wild West, it’s yet another example of how varsity sports ain’t what they used to be.

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