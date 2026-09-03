President Trump Was Just Asked About Harry and Meghan Leaving the U.S., and Stand Back

President Donald Trump says that he, for one, is "happy" that the boorish Prince Harry and Meghan self-deported from the United States, at least temporarily. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fled California to put their children in proper British schools where children learn things about Western Civilization — and how to count.

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The two, who quit the royal family, were loaned a Cotswold manse by a British billionaire hedge fund manager who's been a friend of both Prince William and Harry for years. Ian Wace's financial help is why Harry and Meghan didn't have to give up their Montecito manse or their Portugal vacation home when they wanted a house to live in while they came back to Britain.

Of course, Harry and Meghan were gifted a royal house, Frogmore Cottage, by the Queen when they were first married, but they gave it up when they quit working for the royal family. Had they stayed in The Firm, as the royals call the family business, they would have had a house and free schooling, and would have been earning money from a titled property by now, but oh, well.

During an Oval Office gaggle, the president, who might have Iran, the bond market, and more important things on his mind, was asked by a British reporter about the Sussexes leaving the States. Without hesitation, President Trump blurted out, "I'm happy about it! I was NOT a fan."

President Trump said Wednesday he is "not a fan" of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and that he's "happy" the pair left the United States to return to the U.K.



"I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect," Trump said. "I didn't like it.… pic.twitter.com/2dy7q2mYx4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2026

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Trump and Harry and Meghan have traded barbs before. In fact, the Sussexes indicated that Trump was one of the reasons they were leaving the U.S., but nobody actually believes that after they chose to jump back into public life in Britain, which they previously found too daunting.

Oh, Boy — Harry and Meghan Are Moving Back to UK — and Wait, Trump's to Blame?

But even people with titles must bow to Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs. A girl's gotta eat, you know.

The president said of the two royal ingrates that "They treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn't like it. I didn't like the way she acted."

He wasn't done yet, however, because he's Donald Trump and can't stop himself.

"I have a very good relationship with the Queen. Really good," he said.

"I have a really good relationship with King Charles — when he was Prince Charles and King Charles," he continued. "I've known him for a very long time. Great guy." Only Donald Trump can characterize a monarch by talking about what a "great guy" he is.

But here was the kill shot, as only Trump could deliver it.

"I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles. I don't know. Maybe I'm different. I wouldn't have taken them back," he said.

True: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Harry and Meghan Think California Schools Suck Too

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It's unclear and probably unlikely that the royal family has "taken them back."

The royals have as little to do with the messy Sussexes as possible. Harry and Meghan have spilled tea about the family — some of it may actually be true — and burned bridges via their Oprah interview and Harry's memoir. They've proven to be untrustworthy and grifting. They've been cut off.

In July, however, Harry and Meghan visited King Charles at Highgrove, which is in the Cotswolds, when they were in the neighborhood, staying at their billionaire buddy's house.

It could be their final family trip with the royals. Charles has an unknown form of cancer, and he's getting his affairs in order. And the guy who will succeed to the throne is completely disgusted by his brother's antics.

I predict the Sussexes will sell their Montecito house in the next year or so, and Meghan will have begun doing her lifestyle brand videos and TV shows from her Cotswolds estate.

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