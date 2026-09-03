Neighbors Warned Police That Minnesota Mass Shooter Repeatedly Threatened Violence

The man who killed two people and injured half a dozen others before turning the gun on himself in Minneapolis on Wednesday was facing eviction after committing assault and repeatedly threatening people with a gun at his apartment complex. People at the complex had even called police on him, but of course, he wasn’t in jail, because Minnesota often allows violent criminals to remain free while awaiting trial.

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Minneapolis shooting suspect Carlton Johnson II allegedly threatened to gun down ex-girlfriend, 'kill someone' as he faced eviction https://t.co/J86b6CrlgQ pic.twitter.com/CVK1TVPE0N — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2026

For centuries, Americans enjoyed widespread gun ownership without the regular occurrence of mass shootings, except occasionally when Democrat domestic terror organizations like the KKK went on a murder spree. The mass shooting phenomenon is a product of the modern era, an era filled with broken families, soft-on-crime policies, woke judges, special privileges for the mentally ill, psychotropic drugs, extremely violent political rhetoric, and lack of arrests for serial crime. For months, Carlton Neal Johnson’s landlords and neighbors saw the red flags, but at least one of them is dead because authorities didn’t take those red flags seriously.

CBS News identified the alleged killer's name. The police chief in Minneapolis had acknowledged at a press conference that he was familiar with the shooter, indicating a prior crime history, but he did not state a name. CBS claims multiple law enforcement sources have since contacted the outlet to provide Johnson’s name. Alpha News claimed to have obtained Johnson’s eviction notice and stated that he had numerous crimes on his record dating back to 2011, including “domestic abuse, domestic assault, drug paraphernalia, and numerous citations for driving with a suspended license.” The shooter is another example of a serial violent criminal whom a broken Democrat justice system empowered to kill people.

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The purported eviction notice lists a series of incidents instigated by Johnson dating back to January of this year, including a March assault on a fellow resident, a June visit to the office where he aggressively displayed his gun to staff, and another June incident where Johnson told multiple other people he was going to kill someone with his new gun.

Soon after that, according to CBS, Johnson was outside brandishing his gun and particularly seeming to target one other resident. Someone called the police, but apparently they didn’t arrest Johnson, who then tried to bribe other residents to tell him who had called the police. It is unclear if he discovered the identity of the caller, and whether this was one of the deceased victims. Staff at the apartment complex finally managed to evict Johnson on Wednesday, and that is when he went on his shooting spree.

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From Alpha News:

Court records indicate that a hearing in the eviction was held on July 23, and the case was ordered for continuance on Aug. 6. The next hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11… When police responded Wednesday to the incident at Loring Towers on a report of a shooting, officers went toward the sound of gunfire in the building and encountered the suspect. An exchange of gunfire ensued. Officers’ efforts were hampered by the presence of a “haze” in the building that significantly limited their visibility, Interim Chief Peterson said. A total of three officers were injured, two of them by gunfire. One was shot in the leg; the other was shot twice in the abdomen. Both are expected to survive.

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A neighbor has said that Johnson had explicitly threatened to shoot two property managers and his ex-girlfriend, the New York Post stated. Another neighbor said that Johnson was fighting people “every day,” and yet police never arrested him. Talk about a completely avoidable tragedy.

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