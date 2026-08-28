West Coast, Messed Coast™– Califraudia's Protection Act for Billion-Dollar Robber Barons

What an impressive week on the West Coast, Messed Coast™! Each state is battling for the title of Most Likely To Be Abandoned by normies. This, of course, occurs during the week those same states shook down Facebook/Instagram for billions for failing to properly parent their children.

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What is a state to do? For starters, fund the cops. Keep the lights on. Let the water flow. Stop wildland fires before they begin with brush and forest management. Stop dividing and start uniting by treating every person equally. Stop giving away free stuff to people who broke into our country. And for heaven's sake, stop coddling zombie psychos on sidewalks.

Pretty soon, this reprioritizing will result in lower taxes and maybe, just maybe, entice the normies back. Have fun with that aspirational thought in the comments section. Don't forget to hit the heart button, too.

Woo Boy! It's a big week. Leading the pack this week is the fight for free speech in the state of California.

Enter —

Nick Shirley

The first thing you must remember about what indy journalist Nick Shirley calls "Califraudia" is that not one penny spent, wasted, hidden, or ratholed was "earned" by the state. It was taken — check-jacked — from the work done by a person who lives there.

While you can blame California's loathsome taxing priorities for overtaxation, planned fraud also occurs when that check-jacked money is funneled to politicians' friends, the fraudsters, to work against the citizens.

Now that is twisted and disgusting. But wait, it gets worse.

Califraudian-in-Chief Gavin Newsom and his supermajority in the legislature fast-tracked a bill Democrats dubbed The Stop Nick Shirley Act, to restrain the man who exposed the "Quality Learing Center" from doing the same thing in California.

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Shirley had already begun his investigation when the attorney general's wife, Mia Bonta, who doubles as the leader of the state Assembly, began fast-tracking a bill to protect the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

Incidentally, CHIRLA and Mayor Karen Bass used California tax dollars to set Los Angeles on fire back in June 2025.

On Thursday, Shirley and hundreds of others gathered in Sacramento, as they had planned, to stop the bill. But because it had been fast-tracked to take the steam out of his event, Shirley pivoted and used his platform to announce an effort to begin the legal fight against this unconstitutional law.

In his remarks, Shirley pointed out that Bonta's bunch "essentially created a protected class by calling this group 'The Immigration Support Service Providers,' saying that I and you cannot expose them."

Nice and tidy, right? There's no fraud because we won't allow you to see it.

That Explains It: Portland Antifa, HAMAS, and the IRGC Have Some Unsavory Friends in Common

Shirley told the crowd, "Politicians have learned that they can use immigrant communities and use nonprofits and NGOs, and funnel millions upon millions of your tax dollars into these non-profits and NGOs and, for so long, nobody ever looked into it." And then he said, "Then I did, and look what they're doing now."

And who runs those nonprofits and NGOs? Friends of the politicians, who will use this taxpayer check-jacked largesse to funnel money back to — their friendly politicians. Rinse, repeat.

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Shirley called on the Democrats to provide transparency. Stop laughing.

🚨 California desperately wants change and transparency when it comes their tax dollars being defrauded and wasted by corrupt politicians.



No more lack of accountability or billions of tax dollars lost and stolen. No more money-laundering schemes through NGOs, nonprofits, and… pic.twitter.com/ws3e6GvTa7 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) August 27, 2026

And that's the least of it.

This is so obviously unconstitutional on several levels. Prior restraint and viewpoint discrimination, to name but two. I explained this in my Adult in the Room livestream on Thursday as Shirley talked to a New York Times reporter.

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But this isn't even the most diabolical part of this.

Shirley noted:

These are the same NGOs and non profits that helped facilitate the trafficking of more than 300,000 children here inside the United States. Now they want to prohibit people from being able to go and film these locations to expose it.

Let's look at another reason why Democrats may want to scuttle info on CHIRLA and other treasured partners:

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Who lost track of those 300,000 children who went missing, were trafficked, or enslaved after Joe Biden opened the border to all manner of cartels and human smuggling operations?

The head of the Biden HHS, Xavier Becerra.

Who is Xavier Becerra?

Becerra is the former California attorney general and congressman who was named to the spot by Gov. Jerry Brown to replace Kamala Harris when she won a Senate seat.

Xavier Becerra is now running for California governor.

We can't have that investigation into CHIRLA and other immigrant NGOs reveal where those kids went without it affecting Becerra's governor's race.

And don't forget about Becerra and Gavin Newsom's former chiefs of staff legal drama, for which they're going to prison.

Keep Up! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Harry and Meghan Think California Schools Suck Too

Recalling the recall

America's worst mayor, Seattle's Katie "Commie" Wilson, was the subject of a recall attempt for about as long as it takes a drug zombie to cross the street, scare tourists, and lie down in a heap.

The couple who began the recall effort, because of Wilson's "dereliction of duty" on public safety, put it on pause after she got a new attorney.

Wilson's attorney said in court on Thursday that the city may ask the couple for attorneys' fees if they refile the petition.

Well, the girl knows how to play hardball, we guess.

Meta shakedown

The aforementioned Rob Bonta is behind a multi-state effort to shakedown Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta, for improperly parenting their children.

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The announced $17 billion settlement is to be disbursed over a ten-year period. The full amount will only be paid out if YouTube and TikTok agree to similar time and algorithmic constraints agreed to in the deal.

The states have no strings on the money.

None of the money goes directly to victims. Indeed, victims would have to sue themselves.

Expect the free money to be used to backfill permanent pet programs temporarily, and the rest of the largesse to be doled out to friendly NGOs and non profits (rinse, repeat). Oh, and brace yourself for a passel of PSAs telling you how to parent your kids.

Of Paramount importance

The cartel of states trying to keep Warner Brothers and Paramount from merging is led by California because they undoubtedly believe there's a payday in it somewhere for them.

The given answer as to why these dozen or so states are fighting the merger doesn't mention hating anything having to do with a friend of Donald Trump (Larry Ellison), but rather that it would be bad for consumers.

I talked to Robert Bork, Jr., who, like his dad, has written extensively about antitrust. He says this merger will do little to nothing to deprive Americans of streaming and entertainment choices.

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No Good Deed — Government Targets Seattle Group for Cleaning Up Drug Gear the Government Handed Out

They haven't ruined everything—yet

…because nobody can get to Stehekin, Wash., without a boat or a good hiking backpack.

This is a pretty cool story if you have a few minutes to watch.

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