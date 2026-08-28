The Morning Briefing: Dems Should Change Their Party Symbol to a Donkey in a Straitjacket

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kerszcrembyyla had complete faith that his "open bar adult bouncy house" startup would one day provide joy to millions.

Advertisement

We're heading into the weekend with a little bit of a potpourri feel today, mostly focusing on the fact that the Democrats are a party of people who spend their days pulling the wings off of flies, all the while humming that one Milli Vanilli song.

This isn't just about Trump Derangement Syndrome and its Stage 4 symptoms in so many prominent Democrats. The creeping communism that's been plaguing the party started its work long before Donald Trump descended that golden escalator in 2015 and declared his candidacy. It's been a sign that Democrats are mentally unwell and not fit to govern this country for a very long time.

Democrats have so many manifestations of insanity right now that I worry that some of them may be providing cover for others. Specifically, I wonder if Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is benefiting from all of the conservative media attention being given Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed at the moment. I am not saying that El-Sayed isn't newsworthy, but it's been feeling like everyone writing on this side of the aisle is a Michigan resident.

Talarico has provided plenty of train wreck, foot-in-mouth moments since defeating Jasmine Crockett in the primary. He tries to be whatever the audience in front of him needs him to be. The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media insist that Talarico is a good Christian, but Talarico keeps providing lots of evidence to the contrary. In fact, he doesn't seem to like Christianity much at all, which Chris wrote about earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Al-Sayed is out there asking a male television news show host if he's circumcised or not, behavior that is worthy of a padded cell, not a seat in the United States Senate. Matt has more on that here.

So, yeah, the Muslim communist inquiring as to the state of another grown man's genitalia is overshadowing whichever chameleon turn Talarico might be taking at the moment. That bugs me because I love it when Democrats from all over the country catch "Turn Texas Blue" fever and send money to the latest great white hope candidate who is supposed to make that happen. It's money that could be spent on races in other states that are closer and more winnable for the Democrats.

Advertisement

Now the rich Dem donors in the Coastal Media Bubble™ are torn between two kinds of crazy to cut their checks to. Do they try to flip the Texas seat blue with their fake Christian soy boy, or do they prevent the Michigan seat from going red by hemorrhaging cash to the Motor City Muslim? A savvy donor would pick one to get behind, rather than try to hedge the bets, no matter how much he or she can afford.

It's not just hardcore rightwing nutjobs like me who say that the Dems are more than a little off. Rick writes that some Democrats know that they sound nutty and want the midterms candidates to try and sound more normal. They're not advocating that there be any wholesale changes to attempt to actually be more normal, just that they stow away the woke buzzwords in a non-binary safe space that's wrapped in a stolen land acknowledgement that's written on ethically recycled paper in carbon-neutral ink until after the election.

I may have embellished just a bit.

Let's just see what we can do to make sure not too many of these freaks win elections.

We'll shift gears and finish on a lighter note. Karoline Leavitt wrapped up her glorious tenure as President Trump's White House Press Secretary yesterday, and FOX News put together a montage of some of her greatest hits. Enjoy.

From fiery exchanges to unforgettable briefings, we took @karolineleavitt down memory lane to celebrate her final day as press secretary. pic.twitter.com/XMWQ1sMwBV — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) August 27, 2026

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Chuck H. will start us off with a shout out regarding yesterday's music:

Niced choice for the Tunes today! Linda and Emmy Lou are getting up there too. So am I.

Glad you enjoyed it! I could listen to those three harmonize all day. And yeah, we're all packing on some years. I haven't seen Linda in a long time, but I did run into a couple of her cousins back in May. Pretty much the whole family can sing and play guitar.

Advertisement

Our friend Jerome F. writes:

Hey Stephen, The MB talking about Trump having enough spine for the entire GOP made me think how far the party has come since the Romney Ryan ticket. I will admit, I liked Ryan when he was a tough talking fiscal guy. But when push came to shove, both those guys showed how spineless they really are and thank God they are gone. What worries me is the R party going back to standing as limp as those two wet noodles when Trump isn’t there to carry the load.

I've written about this a few times in the last year. If JD Vance and Marco Rubio are the immediate future of the Republican Party then I'm not fearful of a return to uniparty squishdom. If President Trump is going to leave a transformative legacy, it will have to be through those two.

Friend of the Briefing Paul S. is in a good mood:

Oh great Wizard of Words you nailed it today. President Trump is awesome, with his help there is hope for Republicans this fall.

It is so encouraging to see Republicans enthusiastic heading into the midterms. There is a lot to be frustrated about when it comes to elections if you're conservative and it's easy to become resigned and/or apathetic. We can't have any of that!

We will finish with this from Mark B. in Illinois:

Dear Mr. Kruiser, I have been reading the MB daily starting soon after you began writing it. I enjoy your writing and it always leaves me in a more positive mood about our country surviving what the Dems and MSM seem to be planning for it. I also appreciate your humor, but sometimes it makes me feel I have no imagination. I definitely did not have bison groomer on my bingo card. Thanks again for your writing.

Thank you so much for hanging around all these years! Some would say that my imagination is more like a touch of madness. I know that several of the voices in my head feel that way. All of us promise to keep pushing back on the even crazier Dems.

Thanks to all who wrote in this week, have a great weekend!

Everything Isn't Awful

First time I did a gig in Alaska I came within about 20 yards of a moose while out walking. I moved with record speed back to where I was staying to facilitate a change of underwear.

Advertisement

A hiker hides behind a tree as a moose approaches pic.twitter.com/7fGTivdIae — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) August 26, 2026

PJ Media

Kruiser and Queen. Faith All Over the Place, Episode 39: From Islam to Christianity With Abdu Murray

VodkaPundit. The Horrible Truth About the World's Worst Vegetable

Something Amazing Happened in El Salvador This Week

Portland Antifa, HAMAS, and the IRGC Have Some Unsavory Friends in Common

Good luck with THAT...For Midterms, Democrats Will Make an Extreme Effort to Sound Like Normal People

Two Years Ago Today: Words Vs. Actions

Dana Perino Nails the Real Reason Abdul El-Sayed Bombed on Jesse Watters' Show

The WNBA Keeps Making Itself Irrelevant

No Way! Study Finds Transgender Ideology Linked to Violence!

State Department to Communist Activist: You Won't Be Vacationing In the U.S.

I blame Obama. Why Are Leftist Women Such Lousy Moms?

As Islamic Socialism Rises, a Dem Congressman Says the Real Enemy Is… Christian Nationalism?

A Desperate El-Sayed Campaign Is Now Tapping the Old Soviet Propaganda Playbook

🍻🍻🍻Trump Says He’d ‘Absolutely’ Ban Sharia

Welcome to Lake America, Where Canada’s Free Ride Ends

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. It’s Always Cute When Canada Thinks It Matters

Somehow We Might Have Two Lions on the Loose in Rural Indiana

Is Zohran Mamdani Retaliating Against Immigrants Who Criticized His Government Grocery Stores?

This Los Angeles Socialist Is Taking a Victory Lap for Painting a Single Crosswalk in Eight Months

NRA Blasts State, Local Rules That Hurt Small Gun Stores

Cam&Co. Will SCOTUS Strike Down Waiting Periods Next Term?

ATF Confirms 'Major' Cyberattack Without Offering Details of What Was Targeted

French Priorities Prove to Be Le Whacked Again

Peak Woke Media: The AP's 'Excellence in Transgender Sports Coverage' Contest

Brittney Griner is not amused. Did You Know That a Trans Man Has Already Played in the WNBA?

Huge Deal in Process With Venezuela That Could Ensure Our Energy Security

White House's Reply to the Lake America Revolt Is Going to Sting

FL's DeSantis Issues First-Ever Rules on State Welfare — Only Necessities, Not Tattoos or Vapes

Advertisement

Captain Conman: El-Sayed Can’t Decide If Peers Blamed Him for 9/11—or Made Him Football Captain

Ms. Rachel Said Black People Don’t Hang Themselves. Then the Cameras Rolled

El-Sayed Tried a Pithy 'Daddy' Burn ... Mike Rogers Made It About El-Sayed's Shady Father-in-Law

VIP

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #144: Just Two Comics Fanboying Over Dolly Parton

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Thursday Essay: A Tale of Two Cities

Will Putin Attack NATO?

Dolly Parton: Science Icon and Extraordinary Philanthropist

Predator Watch: Doctor Wakes Up With a Bat Trying to Burrow Into Her Mouth

Father, Forgive Me: How I Deal With Elitists

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: On Witchcraft and the Lindsay Clancy Case Part II

The Dark Night Sky Is Disappearing As Artificial Light and Satellites Obscure the Splendor

The GOP Can Flip This Blue State This Year

Mamdani Celebrates Muhammad. Let's Talk Muhammad’s Crimes and Perversions.

Around the Interwebz

Tim Curry was a Vincent Price for millennials

Why did 1,000 world citizens bury their underpants?

Tim Burton’s 5 Favorite Movies Reveal Exactly Where His Strange Style Came From

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Have to finish the week with a Dolly two-fer. "Welcome to Ireland!"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/27/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28 - SUNDAY, AUGUST 30, 2026 FRIDAY, AUGUST 28, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: AP TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Bloomberg Government

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: AURN

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: BBC

New Media: Semafor



EDT :

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time

4:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Houston, Texas

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Congressional Space Medal of Honor Presentation

NASA Johnson Space Center

Pre-Credentialed Media



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT calls the International Space Station

Houston, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT departs Houston, Texas en route the White House

Houston, Texas

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Restricted Pool

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: National Journal

Radio: BBC

New Media: The Blaze Media



EDT :

8:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Sterling, Virginia

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Sterling, Virginia

Sterling, Virginia

In-Town Travel Pool



6:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Meeting

Sterling, Virginia

Closed Press



6:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Meeting

Sterling, Virginia

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Dinner

Sterling, Virginia

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Sterling, Virginia en route the White House

Sterling, Virginia

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: MS Now

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Secondary Print: The New Yorker

Radio: FOX

New Media: National Review Online



EDT :

8:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.