State Department to Communist Activist: You Won't Be Vacationing In the U.S.

At the inaugural Shield of the Americas Summit this past March, Marco Rubio told the other Latin American and Caribbean countries gathered that if they worked together with us, they'd always have a friend in the United States. Here's an example of that in action regarding the country that will soon be the newest member of the Shield, Colombia.

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Just to recap, in June, the South American nation elected Abelardo de la Espriella as its next president. He defeated Ivan Cepeda, who was former socialist clown President Gustavo Petro's handpicked successor. President de la Espriella is conservative and promises to be a hard-liner on crime, and while he's only been in office a few weeks, he's already proving to be a great leader, even in the wake of a deadly earthquake.

Related: FAFO Chronicles: Not Even a Week In, and I Can't Even Keep Up With Colombia

But like the United States, Colombia has its fair share of leftist loons who can't accept that they lost an election, and one of them is named Viviana Marín. She's currently the political secretary of the Communist Youth of Colombia (JUCO), a group connected to the Communist Party of Colombia.

In June, Marín was filmed calling for people to make Colombia "unlivable for Abelardo." Sounds like a threat to me.

"What’s coming, comrades, is street protests, so buy some shoes because you’re going to be wearing them out," she said.

She also said, "Tell the right wing, well, yes, we are a plague. And we are a plague that will come out into the streets every day of their lives to tell them: 'No way, we're here.'"

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Normally, this wouldn't be our problem. Every country has people like this, but Marín, it seems, is all about communism until she goes on vacation and enjoys spending her spare time in the United States. After she was filmed saying those things, photos of her in the snow in Chicago and hanging out in Florida went viral.

So, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau decided to put an end to any future vacation plans Marín might have. He posted the following on X, along with the video from June:

This is Viviana Marín, a political activist from Colombia 🇨🇴. Shortly after [de la Espriella] was elected President last June, she publicly exhorted the Colombian people to take to the streets to make the country 'unlivable' under the new government. While she is certainly entitled to her political views, she is not entitled to enter the US. We do not welcome those who pursue political opposition through violence or intimidation. Accordingly, the [State Department] under [Secretary of State Marco Rubio] has revoked her visa.

This is Viviana Marín, a political activist from Colombia 🇨🇴. Shortly after @ABDELAESPRIELLA was elected President last June, she publicly exhorted the Colombian people to take to the streets to make the country “unlivable” under the new government. While she is certainly… pic.twitter.com/ZdlZiQEPmN — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) August 25, 2026

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For what it's worth, Marín says she wasn't calling for violence or terrorism, merely an opposition protest. She's also been making the media rounds, complaining about how this has led to people threatening her and calling her names on social media.

She's in good company. If you'll remember, Landau said he was revoking Petro's visa last September after he stood on the streets of New York with Roger Waters and called for the U.S. military to rise up against Trump. The U.S. also threatened to revoke the visas of anyone who tried to interfere with Colombia's recent elections.

As Rubio says, a visa is a privilege. This woman found out the hard way, and I hope her fellow communists take note.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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