Welcome to Lake America, Where Canada’s Free Ride Ends

Mark Carney wants Canada to wear the big-boy jeans in its trade fight with President Donald Trump. Unfortunately for the Canadian prime minister, Ottawa keeps discovering the pockets are empty.

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Canada walked away from trade talks last week, and Trump answered with 50% duties on roughly $20 billion in Canadian goods, while Carney promised dollar-for-dollar retaliation beginning Sept. 8.

From Reuters:

The two countries failed to reach a trade deal late on Friday, with each side blaming the other for derailing three days of intensive negotiations. The breakdown complicates the future of a U.S.-Mexico-Canada free-trade pact.Trump's new tariffs hit sectors including wine, furniture, dairy products, cement, clothing, fishing rods and hockey equipment, covering some $20 billion of Canadian exports to the U.S. These duties do not exempt Canadian products under the three-nation trade deal, which has shielded most Canadian exports to the U.S. in the last 18 months.'WE GOT ATTACKED,' CARNEY SAYS"Canada will match Washington's new tariffs dollar for dollar in order to protect Canadian workers, farmers, families, and businesses," ⁠Carney told a press conference."You're at war when you get attacked. We got attacked," Carney said when asked a question about whether Canada was engaged in a trade war. Carney is one of the few global leaders to retaliate against U.S. tariffs and has pledged to forge new trade and military alliances, despite Canada's dependence on the United States for nearly 70% of its exports.U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer called the breakdown "a missed opportunity for Canada to partner with the United States," saying no new talks were planned with Canada."We're moving forward with measures that respond to Canadian retaliation," Greer told Fox News. "They've always had the best deal, and they still would have an even better deal, but they didn't want that." The White House, the U.S. commerce secretary's office and the U.S. trade representative's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Canada will impose tariffs on U.S. steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics, along with some products the U.S. previously targeted in Canada, Carney said from Ottawa's Parliament building. The government will release details on its response in the coming days, he said. "We cannot accept what they have offered, and we will not give what they have asked," Carney said.

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Ottawa calls the dispute an American economic attack. Trump calls it the end of Canada's free ride. Canada, meanwhile, sends more than three-quarters of its goods exports to the United States.

For decades, Canadian governments have practiced a curious version of free trade. In 1997, the United States challenged Canadian dairy export subsidies and milk quotas at the WTO.

From USTR.gov:

Complaints by the United States and New Zealand. On 8 October 1997, the US requested consultations with Canada in respect of export subsidies allegedly granted by Canada on dairy products and the administration by Canada of the tariff-rate quota on milk. The US contended that these export subsidies by Canada distort markets for dairy products and adversely affect US sales of dairy products. The US alleged violations of Article II, X and X1 of GATT 1994, Articles 3, 4, 8, 9 and 10 of the Agreement on Agriculture, Article 3 of the Subsidies Agreement, and Articles 1, 2 and 3 of the Import Licensing Agreement. On 29 December 1997, New Zealand requested consultations with Canada in respect of an alleged dairy export subsidy scheme commonly referred to as the "special milk classes" scheme. New Zealand contended that the Canadian "special milk classes" scheme is inconsistent with Article XI of GATT, and Articles 3, 8, 9 and 10 of the Agreement on Agriculture. On 2 February 1998, the US requested the establishment of a panel in respect of WT/DS103. At its meeting on 13 February 1998, the DSB deferred the establishment of a panel. On 25 March 1998, further to requests from the US and New Zealand, the DSB established, pursuant to Article 9.1 of the DSU, a single panel to examine the disputes WT/DS103 and WT/DS113. Australia and Japan reserved their third-party rights. On 12 August 1998, the Panel was composed. The report of the Panel was circulated to Members on 17 May 1999. The Panel found that the measures complained against were inconsistent with Canada's obligations under Article II:1(b) of GATT 1994, and Articles 3.3 and 8 of the Agreement on Agriculture by providing export subsidies as listed in Article 9.1(a) and 9.1(c) of the Agreement on Agriculture. On 15 July 1999, Canada notified its intention to appeal certain issues of law and legal interpretations developed by the Panel. The report of the Appellate Body was circulated on 13 October 1999. The Appellate Body ruled as follows: * it reversed the Panel's interpretation of Article 9.1(a) and, in consequence, reversed the Panel's finding that Canada acted inconsistently with its obligations under Article 3.3 and 8 of the Agreement on Agriculture. * it upheld the Panel's finding that Canada was in violation of Article 3.3 and 8 of the Agreement on Agriculture in respect of export subsidies listed in Article 9.1(c) of the Agreement on Agriculture. * it partly reversed the Panel's finding that Canada acted inconsistently with its obligations under Article II:1(b) of GATT 1994. At its meeting on 27 October 1999, the DSB adopted the Appellate Body report and the Panel report, as modified by the Appellate Body report.

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Washington won key parts of the case. In 2022, a USMCA panel again found Canada was breaching commitments by reserving much of its dairy quota for Canadian processors.

Trump didn't wake up Tuesday, turn a glare north, and suddenly discover Canada.

The complaints continued into 2026. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says Canada removed American alcohol from shelves, gave European dairy products better market access, and capped certain U.S. vehicle exports.

Today, Ambassador Greer issued a statement after President Trump exercised his authority under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose additional 50 percent tariffs on Canada to offset Canada’s discriminatory treatment of U.S. exports. “While the Administration continues to secure fair and reciprocal trade deals with our trading partners, Canada, unlike other partners and allies, continues to retaliate against the United States for its efforts to rebalance trade and protect U.S. industry in national-security sensitive sectors,” said Ambassador Greer. “Specifically, Canada has taken U.S. alcohol products off Canadian shelves, given better market access to dairy products from the European Union, and has put a cap on U.S. vehicle exports to Canada from companies reshoring to the United States. Today, President Trump took decisive action to hold Canada accountable for its retaliation and discrimination, delivering on his promise to correct trade imbalances and ensure fairness for American workers, farmers, and businesses.”

Ottawa can challenge Washington's position, but it can't plausibly claim Canadian trade barriers were invented by Trump between breakfast and Truth Social.

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Then Trump decided to have some fun.

On Thursday, he signed an executive order directing the Interior Department and Board on Geographic Names to rename Lake Ontario "Lake America" for federal U.S. use.

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Sec. 2. Lake America. (a) The body of water currently known as Lake Ontario is a tremendous asset to the United States and part of our Nation’s heritage. With the deepest parts of the Lake’s waters lying within United States territory, the United States claims most of the Lake’s volume. The Lake has long been an integral asset to American exploration, settlement, commerce, and defense. From the colonial period through the early republic, the Lake served as a critical artery for American trade, commerce, and military logistics, including the establishment in Oswego of a historic fort and the first United States port of call from the St. Lawrence Seaway, shipbuilding and naval operations during the War of 1812 at Sackets Harbor and other New York posts, and the movement of goods, settlers, and later industrial cargoes that linked the interior of the United States to eastern markets and the Atlantic. Maritime commerce on the broader Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system — of which the Lake is the easternmost and gateway segment — continues to generate substantial economic activity for the United States, supporting hundreds of thousands of American jobs and billions of dollars in annual economic output, cargo value, and related business revenue, with our ports, carriers, and States deriving a significant share of the system’s benefits in iron ore, limestone, coal, agricultural products, and other bulk commodities. Water from the Lake is used to supply nuclear, natural gas, and oil-fired power plants and to supply municipal drinking water to nearby communities. United States domestic and cross-border shipping activity on the Great Lakes system has historically underpinned regional manufacturing, steel production, agriculture, and energy supply chains in several States, reflecting the strategic and economic importance of these waters to the United States that continues to this day. The Lake will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping America’s future and the global economy. In recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our Nation’s economy and its people, I am directing that the Lake officially be renamed as Lake America.

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Interior Secretary Doug Burgum has 30 days to update federal geographic records, and federal agencies are instructed to use the new name.

Carney promptly informed everyone that Canadians will continue calling it Lake Ontario. He noted the name is more than 400 years old and declared it Lake Ontario "then, now, and always."

Canadians may continue calling it Lake Ontario. Trump's order doesn't require Ottawa to print new maps. They may continue saying "zed," buying milk in bags, and insisting Canadian football really needs that extra 10 yards.

Don't even get me started on "Canadian whisky."

Naturally, the tantrum crossed the border. Rep. Tim Kennedy (D-N.Y.) is already drafting legislation to counter Trump's order. Congress has finally located the crisis demanding immediate attention: unacceptable nomenclature on federal maps.

The trade numbers are harder to laugh away. U.S.-Canada goods and services trade totaled about $872 billion in 2025. Canada depends heavily on American customers, while Washington is now telling Ottawa that privileged access comes with expectations of reciprocity.

Carney can threaten retaliation and deliver speeches about sovereignty. Canada has every right to defend its interests. President Trump is entitled to defend ours, and he seems considerably less interested than his predecessors in politely shelving longstanding complaints to keep Ottawa comfortable.

Canada spent years learning which American objections could be delayed, negotiated, challenged, or simply survived. Carney is discovering that the old song doesn't play in Washington anymore.

He wanted the big-boy jeans, so now he gets the bill.

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And when he looks south across Lake Ontario, the federal map in Washington will have a little reminder waiting for him.

Lake America.

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