‘Ceuta Doesn't Surrender’: Locals Rise Up, Fight State-Sanctioned Muslim Invasion

“We’d rather die on our feet than live on our knees,” is the rallying cry in besieged Ceuta.

Tens of thousands and perhaps over 100,000 Muslim migrants, mostly men, stormed the Spanish territory of Ceuta to steal and destroy property, harass women, and reclaim Spain for Islam. The Spanish government is all on the side of the invaders, so large groups of locals have taken up anything they could use as a weapon and patrolled their own streets, resisting the new Islamic invasion of Spain.

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The Islamic invaders have been moved from beach to an industrial zone, still within Ceuta. We do not understand why they are not driven away and sent back to Africa. Soon they will be right on your doorstep in Europe, committing countless crimes. pic.twitter.com/cHtWIyWx9M — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 20, 2026

While Ceuta has belonged to Spain for centuries longer than an independent Morocco has existed, it is on the African continent, which means it shares a border with Morocco. There is evidence that Moroccan authorities were deliberately releasing criminals and encouraging mobs of Muslim men to rush the border with Ceuta starting in July. Spanish intelligence even identified plants among the Moroccan migrants and reportedly believes that the Moroccan government was using the illegal alien wave as an alternative to military invasion. Moroccan police were helping transport migrants to the border.

"They're evicting us from where I have my family buried,from where I raised my children..."

A resident of Ceuta lets out a cry of dignity:

"No, they're not going to defeat us. We're not going to give up!” pic.twitter.com/AdG8WK0uun — Azat (@AzatAlsalim) August 27, 2026

Below is a clip of two locals from Ceuta who rightly despise Islamist, pro-mass migration Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. UK independent journalist Tommy Robinson provided the translation. A separate video showed a local woman calling Sánchez “utterly shameless” for going on vacation during the crisis.

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Spaniards: "In Ceuta, there’s going to be a full blown battle, dead bodies everywhere, because Ceuta doesn’t surrender....Ceuta is going to fight on the front lines.....We’d rather die on our feet than live on our knees.......And to Pedro Sánchez, we say thank you very much, you… pic.twitter.com/yWmuWzJb9m — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 27, 2026

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Ceuta is Spain.

The people from Ceuta are Spanish.



And we will never give it up! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/49jW5U5Knw — Ada Lluch (@AdaLluch) August 26, 2026

One criminal Moroccan claimed on video that if the Muslim invaders rape girls in Ceuta, it is really the fault of their parents. The “migrant” men around him listened calmly, seeming to treat him as a spokesman. Islamic sacred texts endorse the rape of non-Muslims and claim that any girl not living up to Muslim standards of modesty is considered to be inviting assault. There are countless reports of rape coming out of Ceuta, with some of the victims as young as 10 or 12.

🚨WATCH: A mother in Ceuta has broken down in tears on Live TV:



"My 16-year-old daughter has to go everywhere with her father or with me because the migrants devour her. I can't take it anymore. I want them all gone."



The left-wing feminists are silent. pic.twitter.com/3dksNYd9IC — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) August 17, 2026

There are also numerous reports of the Moroccan migrants not simply being criminals, but being literal murderers and convicted terrorists. It is therefore not surprising that they are committing horrific atrocities in Ceuta.

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🇪🇸 Four Spanish soldiers were injured in Ceuta after about 40 illegal African migrants attacked their unarmored army jeep with stones.



The soldiers were forced to abandon the vehicle and flee on foot while being pursued and struck. The injured soldiers received medical… pic.twitter.com/C6hYJ3T53B — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 27, 2026

As NGOs provide free food and other aid to the illegal aliens, some locals have turned on these disgusting “social workers,” blocking Red Cross trucks and trying to force the hordes of Muslim men off the beach. Visegrád 24 reported that some NGO workers were giving the illegal aliens pepper spray so they could attack locals. These disgusting leftists don’t understand that if the Muslims take over Spain again, they too will be consumed by the flood of jihad.

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