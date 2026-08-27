‘Ceuta Doesn't Surrender’: Locals Rise Up, Fight State-Sanctioned Muslim Invasion

Catherine Salgado | 4:19 PM on August 27, 2026
Migrants rest outside the Temporary Center for Immigrants (CETI) after crossing from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Friday, July 31, 2026. CETI is the Spanish acronym for the migrant reception center. (AP Photo/Antonio Sempere)

“We’d rather die on our feet than live on our knees,” is the rallying cry in besieged Ceuta.

Tens of thousands and perhaps over 100,000 Muslim migrants, mostly men, stormed the Spanish territory of Ceuta to steal and destroy property, harass women, and reclaim Spain for Islam. The Spanish government is all on the side of the invaders, so large groups of locals have taken up anything they could use as a weapon and patrolled their own streets, resisting the new Islamic invasion of Spain.

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While Ceuta has belonged to Spain for centuries longer than an independent Morocco has existed, it is on the African continent, which means it shares a border with Morocco. There is evidence that Moroccan authorities were deliberately releasing criminals and encouraging mobs of Muslim men to rush the border with Ceuta starting in July. Spanish intelligence even identified plants among the Moroccan migrants and reportedly believes that the Moroccan government was using the illegal alien wave as an alternative to military invasion. Moroccan police were helping transport migrants to the border.

Below is a clip of two locals from Ceuta who rightly despise Islamist, pro-mass migration Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. UK independent journalist Tommy Robinson provided the translation. A separate video showed a local woman calling Sánchez “utterly shameless” for going on vacation during the crisis.

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One criminal Moroccan claimed on video that if the Muslim invaders rape girls in Ceuta, it is really the fault of their parents. The “migrant” men around him listened calmly, seeming to treat him as a spokesman. Islamic sacred texts endorse the rape of non-Muslims and claim that any girl not living up to Muslim standards of modesty is considered to be inviting assault. There are countless reports of rape coming out of Ceuta, with some of the victims as young as 10 or 12

There are also numerous reports of the Moroccan migrants not simply being criminals, but being literal murderers and convicted terrorists. It is therefore not surprising that they are committing horrific atrocities in Ceuta. 

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As NGOs provide free food and other aid to the illegal aliens, some locals have turned on these disgusting “social workers,” blocking Red Cross trucks and trying to force the hordes of Muslim men off the beach. Visegrád 24 reported that some NGO workers were giving the illegal aliens pepper spray so they could attack locals. These disgusting leftists don’t understand that if the Muslims take over Spain again, they too will be consumed by the flood of jihad.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ILLEGAL ALIEN ISLAM SPAIN

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