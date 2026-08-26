As Israel Evicts UNRWA, U.S. Confirms That a Corpse-Dragging October 7 Jihadi Was UNRWA

In a long-overdue move, Israel shut down the last Jerusalem campus for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which is a terror-infested, Jew-hating, Jihad-loving entity. Just in time to undermine the UN’s fury, American officials have identified another October 7 terrorist as a UNRWA employee.

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The Israeli Foreign Ministry explained on August 26, “UNRWA has never had any property rights in the facility and occupied it unlawfully.” While the facility was supposed to be a school and community center, UNRWA schools habitually indoctrinate Arab children to glorify terrorism and espouse the most virulent antisemitism. “In light of conclusive evidence that UNRWA employees participated in the October 7 massacre, that UNRWA employees have served as terrorist operatives, and that UNRWA facilities have been systematically used for terrorist purposes, UNRWA’s activities in Israel were prohibited,” the foreign ministry added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres claimed that the UNRWA facility was providing important vocational training. Below is a sample of the sort of vocational training that so-called Palestinian children receive in Jerusalem UN schools, the only vocation apparently being terrorism.

UNRWA schools = Terror indoctrination camps for children, funded by mentally ill Europeans. pic.twitter.com/yb0Z3C0ECe — Don't Look Away (@ExposingHamas) August 26, 2026

Watchdog group UN Watch has described UNRWA as “terror-infested,” with up to thousands of the agency’s employees either actively participating in terrorism or vocally supporting it. A USAID investigation has identified over 100 UNRWA employees who participated in the October 7 atrocities, the deadliest single day for Jews since the Nazi Holocaust. No wonder Guterres tried to justify October 7 and habitually promotes the most disgusting lies against Israel.

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There were reports before this that an individual infamously caught on camera Oct. 7, 2023, dragging an Israeli corpse into the back of an SUV was a UNRWA employee besides being a Hamas terrorist. You can see a photo below and the new USAID confirmation that this report was accurate.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 USAID Inspector General now link 108 UNRWA staff to Hamas and the October 7 massacre. New evidence shows the UNRWA “social worker” seen dragging a murdered Israeli into an SUV during the attack was an active Hamas operative. @AidOversighthttps://t.co/Q5kkSquNAT — UN Watch (@UNWatch) August 26, 2026

Faisal Ali Al-Naami (not pictured in the photo at the beginning of this article, but only in the post above) is the name of the supposed "UNRWA social worker," and CCTV video captured him driving with a gunman into Kibbutz Be'eri. This was an Israeli community absolutely destroyed on October 7 and the scene of some of the most horrific atrocities of that day. It is believed that Hamas kidnapped or killed around 10% of the kibbutz residents, per Israel Today. The kibbutz is still trying to rebuild, as there was no outpouring of international aid for the victims there, no international government or private fundraising blitz. There is an American plan to rebuild Gaza, but not an American plan to rebuild Kibbutz Be’eri.

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October 7, 2023



Time stood still in Kibbutz Be'eri 💔



📸Aviv Abergel Photography pic.twitter.com/ziRGMDF6PO — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 24, 2023

Al-Naami obviously participated in the atrocities, because there is photographic proof of him loading the corpse of 21-year-old Yonatan Samerano into his vehicle’s trunk, before driving back to Gaza with his grisly trophy. October 7, jihadis received heroes’ welcomes back in Gaza.

The Washington Free Beacon noted:

But the U.S. Agency for International Development inspector general's office, a law enforcement entity separate from the largely defunct USAID, has now independently confirmed through its own active investigation that Al-Naami—like more than 100 other UNRWA employees—was an active Hamas terrorist serving on the jihadist group's front lines, rather than a mere participant in the attacks, when he absconded with Samerano's body on Oct. 7. Al-Naami was killed by an Israeli airstrike in October 2023, according to an online martyr notice, which only listed him as a "humanitarian worker with UNRWA." "The USAID IG's investigation independently linking UNRWA officials like Al-Naami to the kidnapping, maiming, and murders of civilians on October 7th is a game-changer," a senior State Department official responsible for Near East affairs told the Free Beacon… The USAID inspector general additionally confirmed that at least three UNRWA school teachers—who are still living—participated in the Oct. 7 attacks and held Israeli civilians hostage in Gaza.

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America has stopped funding UNRWA, but we should stop funding the UN altogether. It is an active sponsor of the most heinous terrorism.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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