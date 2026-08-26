When I take a particularly cute photo of my 14-week-old puppy, I click the little heart button right there in my camera app. Without me doing anything else, the next time a screensaver comes up — on my laptop, my desktop, or even on the massive living room TV — the new pic joins the older photos scrolling by.

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Thank you, data centers.

Earlier this year, my wife was delayed by weather bringing our sons home from the airport after their first No Parents! trip together, so she hit the Share ETA button on the CarPlay screen in her Jeep. Virtually instantaneously, I got an alert on my phone letting me know they'd be late and not to worry.

Thank you very much for that one, data centers.

Sure, the internet is a "series of tubes," as everyone must be aware by now, but the data doesn't flow through them on its own.

Yes, AI requires bigger and more energy-hungry data centers — and we can't seem to get enough AI.

AI is either going to evolve itself into Skynet to kill us all, or deliver enough productivity growth to eliminate the deficit and make our accumulated debt look puny. I'm somewhere in the middle. I fully expect someday that my domestic help robot will somehow manage to kneecap me, but will then prove invaluable in nursing me back to health while still keeping the house tidy.

But none of it — not our messaging apps, not our GPS apps, not the website you're reading right now — none of it works without data centers. To a surprising degree, data centers are the internet. And this country's embrace of the internet is perhaps the most important among several reasons we left Europe in the economic dust.

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I'd also add that the reputable messaging apps are generally encrypted end-to-end, so for the first time in history, the general public's default way of talking to one another, sharing photos, locations, and the like, is secure from prying eyes.

So why all the data center hate?

While nearly all of it is ginned up, in my opinion, much of it rests on a "mistake," a teensy little 100,000% rounding error, about how much water data centers require in Karen Hao's purportedly nonfiction book, Empire of AI.

Here you go:

Author @_KarenHao really messed up the discourse by publishing misinformation that over-reported data center water by 100,000% in her book, blaming the government (she misread the file), and then doing a book tour and selling the book anyways. https://t.co/zBF1OzsUYk pic.twitter.com/23D85kcKKC — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) August 26, 2026

As it turns out, data centers — all data centers; not just the ones dedicated to AI — use less water than golf courses do. In fact, they use a fraction of 1% so small compared to golf courses that it actually could be a rounding error.

And yet I can't log into X without seeing everyone from Bernie Sanders (CPUSA-Vt. Oblast) to low-follower randos calling for a moratorium on data center construction. Remember when 5G radio waves were going to melt our brains and sap and impurify all of our precious bodily fluids? This is that, but even more important to combat.

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But here's where it really gets weird.

I follow this stuff professionally, yet even I had to have a colleague share a link on X — no mainstream media source, naturally — to learn about Hao and her little tiny error.

Even though she "discovered" her mistake in November of 2025, the whole data center controversy didn't gain steam until the summer of 2026.

Something stinks — and here is Blume Industries to explain: "Just gonna remind you the journo who produced the bogus water data for data centers now lives in Hong Kong. I'm sure you're smart enough to figure it out from there."

So yeah, I'm completely comfortable calling the sprang-up-outta-nowhere data center "debate" a Communist Chinese psyop to kneecap our high-tech edge over the People's Republic.

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