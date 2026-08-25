Yeah, About That 'Famine' in Gaza…

So a funny thing happened on the way to total starvation in Gaza: Nobody died.

Wait, that's not funny.

On second thought, it might be a little funny when you think back to all the hype the press ginned up in conjunction with the U.N. and various left-wing NGOs.

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Here's a quick refresher on just how sensationalistic the mainstream media coverage really was:

CNN actually beat everyone else to the lying punch by more than a year. So good for them, I guess?

Perhaps most egregious of all was a Washington Post interactive photo essay titled, "Gazans are starving. Here’s what lack of food does to the human body.” Investigations by The Free Press and other organizations revealed that the "starving" children highlighted so dramatically in the photos suffered from serious pre-existing conditions, including cerebral palsy, cystic fibrosis, and neurological disorders.

Two of the pictured children had actually received treatment — along with hundreds of other Gaza kids — from Israeli doctors in the years before the Oct. 7 massacre forced Jerusalem to close the border.

Only after getting shamed did WaPo update the captions to include those preexisting conditions.

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Most of the coverage, such as it was, was the result of an IPC report from July of last year, including this dire warning:

Through June 2026, at least 132,000 children under five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition—double the IPC estimates from May 2025. This includes over 41,000 severe cases of children at heightened risk of death. Nearly 55,500 malnourished pregnant and breastfeeding women will require urgent nutrition response.

Well, now it's August. So let me be crude and ask, "Where all the dead kiddos at?"

A report in The Free Press today by Olivia Reingold (registration or subscription required) examines the results of the Gaza Nutrition SMART Survey conducted by UNICEF and found that "At the rate of 0.5 percent, Gaza has one of the lowest rates of acute child malnutrition in the region."

Read that again.

Then read this: "The UNICEF-led team’s presentation also revealed that Gaza now faces a new challenge: obesity and excess weight, which affect a combined 4 percent of children under the age of 5."

I'm not saying that life is great in Gaza, because it isn't. But that's the "find out" part of the FAFO that Hamas committed with almost unimaginable savagery on Oct. 7, 2023.

A researcher with expertise on starvation in Africa told Reingold she had “never seen” obesity and excess weight suddenly appear anywhere that had been in a so-called "famine" just a year before. “We have people in Africa eating wild grasses just to stay alive,” she said. “There’s no obesity problem.”

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That hardly seems worth saying, but there's a big mainstream media narrative that still insists that Gaza is starving, and that Israel is committing genocide.

But wait, there's more.

"The researchers also concluded that about 12 percent of children in Gaza had stunting, or impaired growth and development that is the result of poor nutrition," which Reingold explained is "less than half of the region’s 26 percent stunting rate."

Arab nations ought to line up to get genocided by Israel.

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