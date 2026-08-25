BREAKING: Dolly Parton Passes Away at 80 [UPDATED With Statements]

One of the truest legends, who was also one of the most incredible human beings of our time, has died. Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 80. Her nephew, who also served as her head of security, announced his aunt’s passing on social media.

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BREAKING: American music icon Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80. pic.twitter.com/cmpbG2iqhr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 25, 2026

People Magazine reports that Parton had mentioned as recently as Friday that she was still recovering from health issues:

Parton shared an update on her health on Friday, Aug. 21, acknowledging her recent decline after the March 2025 death of her husband, Carl Dean. “As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl. You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health,” Parton told PEOPLE. She added: “But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

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Parton’s career spanned seven decades, from her work with Porter Wagoner in the ‘60s to her subsequent solo career. She had dozens of hits on the country and pop charts and starred in several movies.

Flashback to a List That She Belonged On: The 10 Best Country Crossover Hits of the '70s and '80s



Her life was a literal rags-to-riches tale. She was born into a poor family in the mountains of Tennessee as one of a dozen children. She discovered her musical talent early on and began writing songs at age seven. It didn’t take her too many years to turn her talent into a lucrative career. With hits to her credit like “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” "Jolene," and “Here You Come Again,” Parton left a tremendous legacy across the landscape of country and pop music, and she even recorded a rock album in 2023. Parton was also an entertainment magnate with the successful Dollywood theme park in Sevierville, Tenn., and theaters in tourist-trap towns across the country.

Because of her rags-to-riches life and her Appalachian upbringing, Parton cultivated a campy image: enormous blond hair, rhinestones, bright colors, high heels, and a figure she cheerfully made the punchline of her own jokes. It was flamboyant and exaggerated, yet completely authentic to the persona she created. The image barely belied her warmth, humility, wit, and considerable business savvy.

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Parton was also an incredible philanthropist, donating millions to various causes, especially in the South. Her Imagination Library put books in the hands of countless kids, and she most recently donated to help Southeasterners recover from hurricanes in 2024. She was such a positive force for simply treating people well that she was a beloved figure on the right and the left.

Pack it in, folks. A year of mourning for one of the only people we all agreed on. So sad. What a lady and what a life. https://t.co/1dz5PGzsut — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 25, 2026

President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social:

Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away. This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Sen Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) also released a statement:

Chuck and I are absolutely heartbroken and saddened to hear of the passing of our friend, Dolly Parton. Dolly’s life and career are forever woven into Tennessee’s music, culture, and history. Her extraordinary talent, generosity, and love for the Volunteer State touched hearts around the world and will continue to inspire generations to come. Tennessee will forever be grateful for Dolly. Our prayers are with her family and the millions around the globe mourning this tremendous loss.

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She was also a woman of deep, sincere Christian faith, so I have no doubt that the chorus around the throne of heaven has gotten louder and more fun. As her nephew said, Dolly Parton is “in the arms of Jesus.”

We Southerners will miss her deeply, and we were privileged to share her with the rest of the world. See you in eternity, Dolly!

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