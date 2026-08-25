Oops! Anti-Flock Activist Inadvertently Proves the Cameras Aren't the Problem.

Benn Jordan has become a bit of an anti-surveillance influencer and Fourth Amendment champion. Like the rest of the pack, he focuses on harassing Flock Safety these days. In his case, this means a campaign of sophisticated investigative journalism, which he edits into videos to post online.

Advertisement

Flock manufactures automated license plate readers (ALPRs), video cameras, gunshot detectors, drones, software, hardware, and other advanced law enforcement tools. As one would expect a private business to do, Flock participates in conferences and holds sales conventions of its own. And because these involve advanced law enforcement techniques and other sensitive information, Flock is particular about who may attend. It does not allow journalists — so Jordan made a workaround.

"I was excited to go to Flock's big police convention, Flock Forward," the narrator says in Jordan's video. "I bought a $350 ticket and booked a hotel room at the Hilton in Atlanta. But then Flock said no journalists allowed, which is really kind of weird, considering that your tax dollars are usually paying for the tickets your public servants buy." Actually, it's not at all weird. Law enforcement conferences rarely allow journalists, because much of the information discussed requires some level of security clearance.

According to Jordan, "a Flock employee contacted the hotel on my behalf and canceled my room without notifying me, so I couldn't even be in the building." He provides documentation to prove this happened. He does not mention that the hotel is the site of the actual conference, nor anything else that may have transpired between him and Flock.

No worries! "Flock could keep our bodies out of the convention, but they couldn't block our electromagnetic frequencies," the video continues. Jordan and his team then unleash a dizzying series of highly sophisticated electronic surveillance techniques of their own:

Advertisement

We captured packets from every single Wi-Fi channel we could find, using dozens of Wi-Fi adapters in monitor mode. Then we used a 2.4 gigahertz parabolic dish antenna to passively capture the Bluetooth information of just about everyone at the conference. Then we used a log-periodic dipole array and multiple SDRs to demodulate the wireless microphones used in their stage and camera production. These silly gooses even forgot to turn the microphones off when they weren't presenting or recording, so we captured some of their mingling. Then I flew my drone with a zoom lens over the convention as it was letting out. … Do you recognize these attendees? If not, that's okay. We can just use facial recognition. Oh my God! I can't believe I was only a drone flight away from Minnesota Senator Julianne Ortman. This little drone flight allowed us to find out that Senator Ortman is a managing partner of Public Safety Strategies Group, which is led by Rich Stanek, the former sheriff of Hennepin County, covering Minneapolis, and guess what? Flock pays them as consultants to find confidential leads to new police contracts around the country.

Watch the video to see the scary extent to which this civilian can infiltrate and spy on a private event:

Flock takes their privacy very seriously.



But the ethical gray area in surveillance technology works both ways.



Under no circumstances should elected officials or public servants enjoy an expectation of privacy when spending tax dollars to attend a surveillance lobbying event. pic.twitter.com/nipzT55exI — Benn Jordan (@bennjordan) August 21, 2026

Advertisement

Notice that throughout the video, Jordan demonstrates how easily he can surveil and cyberstalk conference attendees. And thus, he demonstrates that a determined person is perfectly able to stalk a target — without the use of a single Flock camera.

Or — as I've been saying all along — the cameras aren't the problem. The data isn't even the problem.

A corrupt, overbearing government is the problem. Not even the current government or corrupt officials — a government that could exist and could abuse these tools.

Last I checked, we didn't persecute people for things that someone might do someday.

Related: The Super-Simple Solution to Masked ICE Agents — and Why It Will Never Satisfy the Left

Jordan does generously allow that some communities may prefer to have surveillance cameras and data storage available to their law enforcement professionals. He is adamant, however, that only a judge should be able to grant access to even the most basic of data, and that is adorable — he really thinks all judges are above reproach and would never target an enemy of the machine. I guess he missed the whole FBI-DOJ FISA abuse when Donald Trump was the target. Or he doesn't care because that was doubtless justified, in his mind.

Clearly, Jordan is an intelligent individual. I imagine he is even okay with the irony — that he used insane, creepy stalking techniques to argue against a company he dislikes for being stalky — because his bigger point is that all this surveillance data is out there. On that, I agree with him. And that is precisely why I think he's being disingenuous by going after one single camera manufacturer. But Flock is a popular target just now, being in Big Left's crosshairs, and so that's where the clicks and patronage are.

Advertisement

Speaking of patronage, my, that's a fancy setup he's got there, with all those gadgets and equipment and even staff. Jordan proudly points to his independence from the Soros-Ford-ACLU network behind the mainstream anti-Flock agitation. I wonder if he, being such a fan of transparency and all, discloses his funding streams? At any rate, I am sure his patrons are as pure as the driven snow, with no anti-law enforcement, Marxist, or leftist political motives.

May Jordan never suffer the need for timely public surveillance data or analysis. But I bet Savannah Guthrie wishes there had been a few Flock cameras around her mother's Arizona home. I bet Nolan Wells' family wouldn't have minded some surveillance data during the two days their son was missing, before his body turned up on Horn Island, Miss.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges determined to halt President Trump's mandate for change. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.