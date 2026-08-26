Mass-Shooting Stats: Inconvenient Facts Vs. Liberal Lies

Like everything else, mass shootings have become politicized. The who/what/how many/which guns did they use, etc., are all part of a SNAFU situation, brought to you by the people with the most to hide: liberals.

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You may have seen tweets stating that more people have died in France's current heat wave than in all U.S. mass shootings since 1966:

More people died in France this year from not having air conditioning (7,300) than American deaths from mass shootings in all of recorded U.S. history (1,741).😬 https://t.co/1LsylyLsS1 — Matt Morse (@MattMorseTV) August 19, 2026

That's not true. Mostly. It depends on a few things—"things" the left lies about to hide the truth and demonize those pesky straight, white men. "Things" the left will conflate to get the stats it needs to confuse you and piss off other leftoids.

FACT-O-RAMA! The toilet people on the left are desperate to make MAGA-capped peckerwoods look like the "existential threat" to America. The truth is that the actual threat, no matter how you slice it, isn't a bunch of white guys. I'll leave it at that...for now.

What you need to know before we jump into mass shootings is this:

The Democratic Party (and a handful of RINOs) has been hijacked by the Red-Green Alliance globalists. Their goal is to conquer America from within. Their biggest obstacle is the Second Amendment. Therefore, they MUST fudge the numbers regarding gun deaths to scare Americans into giving up their weapons. They need to take your guns to fulfill their dream of a one-world government, as stated in the 45 goals of Communism, which were entered into Congress in 1963 (I added the bold).

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Goal # 11: Promote the U.N. as the only hope for mankind. If its charter is rewritten, demand that it be set up as a one-world government with its own independent armed forces. (Some Communist leaders believe the world can be taken over as easily by the U.N. as by Moscow. Sometimes these two centers compete with each other as they are now doing in the Congo.)

To understand what is happening with mass shootings, we must decide on a definition of a "mass shooting."

There are several definitions out there. The one I prefer is the same one used by gunviolencearchive.com: a mass shooting is one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter, in a fluid situation.

For example, if I ventilate three people at a Piggly Wiggly, go home, take a 30-minute nap, make a sandwich, watch Inglourious Basterds for the 18th time, shoot two more people at a car wash, and then eat a bullet, I have not committed a mass shooting.

However, if five criminals shoot 34 people at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Ala., and four of them die, that is the textbook definition of a mass shooting, unless you're a Democrat.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government, a left-leaning "think tank" affiliated with the State University of New York (SUNY), has a different definition of a mass shooting (I added the bold again and will explain why):

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A mass shooting is an incident of targeted violence carried out by one or more shooters at one or more public or populated locations. Multiple victims (both injuries and fatalities) are associated with the attack, and both the victims and location(s) are chosen either at random or for their symbolic value. The event occurs within a single 24-hour period, though most attacks typically last only a few minutes. The motivation of the shooting must not correlate with gang violence or targeted militant or terroristic activity.

The commie progs at the Rockefeller Institute have taken it upon themselves to declare that mass shootings "must not correlate with gang violence or targeted militant or terroristic activity." Why? Because they don't want black people or Muslims involved in the mass shooting statistics. The drooling MAGA redneck needs to be their mass shooting boogeyman. If you subscribe to the Gun Violence Archive's definition of a mass shooting, black people, mostly males, are responsible for no fewer than 70% of mass shootings, and that is a conservative figure. Then there are the Muslims. And don't get me started on the transamabob mass shooters... yet.

Related: Outlet Claims That Over a Third of School Shooters Since 2020 Were Trans

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The Rockefeller Institute is quick to point out that, under its definition of a mass shooting, "Perpetrators tend to be white

White people make up roughly 56.1% of the U.S. population, and black people make up 13.5%. According to the Rockefeller Institute's data, white people are slightly underrepresented in mass shootings relative to their share of the population, and black folks are wildly overrepresented even under the institute's own misguided definition of a mass shooting.

Now, let's take a look at that French heat-death stat compared to the actuality of U.S. mass shooting deaths.

The pinkos at the Rockefeller Institute claim that there were 1,741 mass shooting deaths across 517 shootings from 1966 through mid-August 2026. Again, this statistic ignores mass shootings related to drugs, gangs, "let-out fights," and everything else involving black people, Muslim terrorists, and Decepticons who shoot up, among other things, Christian schools.

Related: The Violent Trans Attacks You Won't Hear About

According to the Gun Violence Archive, via Grok, there have been between 7,000 and 7,500 deaths from mass shootings in the U.S. from 2013 to the present. France is reporting 7,300 heat-related deaths.

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What have we learned?

The number of French people who died from the heat this year (likely because France is run by globalist diarrhea people who abhor air conditioning) is roughly the same as the number of Americans killed in mass shootings since 2013. Ouch....

FACT-O-RAMA! As per the Gun Violence Archive, Chicago has had the most mass shootings, followed by Philadelphia. Chicago has been run solidly by Democrats since 1931. The last Republican mayor in Philly left office in 1952, and the "City of Brotherly Love " has been run by Democrats since then.

Since I avoid gangs, drug deals, Chicago, and Philly, I'll take my gat and AC over France any day.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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