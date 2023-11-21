Murder She/He Wrote: The Shocking Number of Violent Trans Attacks You Won't Hear About

You likely didn't hear about Matthew Temael, the 23-year-old transgender dude who goes by the prairie-fairylicious moniker "Dandelion."

Temael was arrested in September for allegedly stabbing Flordia man Louis Stackhouse to death, ransacking his mobile home, torching it, and swiping the dead man's car. He was pulled over during a traffic stop and arrested after trying to escape.

Initial media reports somehow missed Tamael's Trantifa identity (perhaps it was the mustache). The Post Millenial was the first to report that Tamael walked like a woman but talked like a man — c-h-o-l-a — chola.

Tamael was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree homicide, burglary, and grand theft auto. A judge denied him bail. That's when his Marxist friends jumped to his defense.

Check out their "Free Dandelion" page, replete with pinko buzzwords like "comrade" as well as mentioning the mandatory race and "trans" labels necessary to be a modern-day useful idiot:

We are a committee seeking to free our incarcerated comrade, Dandelion. We are starting this fund to help provide for some of the needs of our most marginalized comrades in this campaign as well as to cover expenses related with the campaign, such as the cost of maintaining contact with comrades inside, software, or other materials. lol funds are dispersed by group consensus. Dandelion is a transfemme Palauan youth anarchist incarcerated in Florida. She is currently being held pretrial detention in Putnam County, where she is facing charges for 1st degree murder and arson, as well as 3rd degree grand theft auto and burglary. We aim to free her and help support her needs while she is inside.

Tamael is but one of a growing number of violent transgender dime museums, including four mass shooters since 2018, who are attacking people in the name of phantom anti-trans bigotry from the right.

FACT-O-RAMA! Communist animals took over the Tennessee Capitol and held a "moment of silence" for trans mass shooter Audrey Hale who massacred six people at a Christian school, three of whom were children.

In the immediate days after the Nashville trans mass shooting, far-left protesters occupied the Tennessee capitol. They held a “moment of silence” where they honored shooter Audrey Hale as one of the “seven” victims. Hale killed six, including 3 children. pic.twitter.com/3DU7tPogWo — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2023

Trans crimes aren't limited to murder. A shocking number of transgender pedophiles have been arrested over the past few years, including this beast who was busted molesting kids as he changed diapers at a daycare center.

The child predator in the "Related" article above was busted in San Francisco, the city that pays transgender people for being trans. You know, for equity or something. Chicago decided to pay people for being cray-cray as well. For such a "marginalized" group, trans people seem to be treated better than the rest of us.

Then there is this bumper crop list of trans sex offenders who were arrested targeting children, most of them in restrooms. Remember, we had to let men in dresses into the ladies' room for their "safety."

Speaking of restrooms, check out this gender splendor who threatened to shoot people if he wasn't allowed to make pee-pee in the girl's room.

The Trans Activist known as Tara who went viral this week after threatening to shoot women that objected to him in their restrooms is now UNDER INVESTIGATION by Leavenworth Police Department in Kansas as well as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.



He is being investigated for… pic.twitter.com/DlBMwNraC7 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 23, 2023

Watch this insane dudette flex his lady nuts and bravely attack a table full of TPUSA pamphlets:

A #trans activist confronts a @TPUSA student table at @uw in Seattle, accuses them of trans genocide, & has a sudden, uncontrollable violent outburst. These acts of violence from far-left extremists happen regularly but uni administrations don’t respond. pic.twitter.com/C2mI2vEDs0 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 14, 2023

Townhall's Julio Rosas testified earlier this year before Congress about the growing threat of violent, trans nutters, pun intended.

"'They view the U.S. as systemically racist, that it's subjugated queer people, and that states passing laws against child mutilations is part of a trans genocide," Rosas stated. "And they're fighting back."

WHACKO-RAMA! Noted female swimmer Riley Gaines testified before Congress that she was attacked and held for ransom by violent, pro-trans leftists. Campus police were supposed to escort her to the speaking hall but failed to show up.

In the video below, a well-known peaceful protester known as "Billboard Chris" is attacked by a faux floozy. Police blamed him for getting punched.

What have we learned?

We have learned that violence in the trans community is becoming more prevalent, and police are frequently looking the other way.

Trans dudes, many of whom are entitled, starving for attention, and addicted to victimhood, are pretending they are being "genocided" and use this delusion to violently assault people they deem "enemies."

Soros-back District Attorneys like L.A.'s George Gascon tend to go lightly on trans aggressors, even one who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

As usual, the apparatchiks in the Pravda press will continue to downplay and under-report the growing threat of trans violence.