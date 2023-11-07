The Inconvenient Truth About "Trans Genocide"

By now you've probably read the so-called tranny-festo left by the transgender killer who shot six people — three of them children — at a Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this year. PJ Media's Catherine Salgado wrote about the manifesto on Monday, which included:

Advertisement

Kill those kids!!! 2/3/23 Those crackers going to private fancy schools with those fancy kwakis [sic] + sports… w/ their [scribble] daddies mustangs and convertables f[*]ck you little sh[*]ts I wish to shoot you [illegible] [j]aka** d[*]cks w/ your mop yellow hair Wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little fa**ots w/ your white privilages f[*]ck you fa**ots

The crazy, hate-filled ramblings read the way the left would like to believe a "wacko in a MAGA hat" would write, but the hatred is pure lefty indoctrination, which is likely why we weren't allowed to see it.

FACT-O-RAMA! The shooter, Audrey Hale, (pronouns: was/were) was a white, LGBT transgender woman who believed she was a man. She also attended the same "private, fancy" school herself, which means that her targets were, like her, well-to-do white kids. I smell a mountain of self-hatred.

Watch the apparatchiks in the Pravda press whine and lie about both phantom attacks on trans people and the supposed lack of trans attacks on kids in this news report released before the bodies of Hale's six victims, three of them only nine years old, were still warm.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The so-called "anti-trans" bill that the so-called journalist refers to is a bill to keep doctors from Ginsu-ing the genitals off of children.

Check out this article where ABC pushes the myth of "trans genocide" while singing the praises of parents who actually believe that their seven-year-old child is transgender.

Advertisement

The myth of anti-trans crime becomes evident when looking through the supposed "victims."

Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is claiming that this trans dudette was murdered though they "forgot" that he and another man — perhaps a john — were both found dead in the same car. Was this a prostitute trying to rob a john or vice versa? Did being "trans" have anything to do with the situation at all, or is this a typical hooker-gone-bad situation? It doesn't matter; the left needs dead trans people to inflate their numbers of supposed "anti-trans" crimes.

HRC also suggests that this person, who suffered from diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, and long COVID, was murdered for being trans. The medical examiner claims the person died from parental neglect and a neurological disorder.

FACT-O-RAMA! Even the left-leaning HRC admits that 26% of transgender people murdered were killed by family, friends, or romantic partners and were likely not killed for being "trans."

HRC also "forgot" to mention that there were no working toilets in the home and the house was filled with animal excrement. The parents were charged with neglect of all their children and second-degree murder of the 17-year-old. Nowhere in the new reports is there mention of "anti-trans" murder.

INCONVENIENT FACT-O-RAMA! As per the FBI, anti-trans crimes made up only 4% of bias crimes in 2022. Many hate crimes are threats and do not involve actual violence.

As I wrote in June 2021, many trans murders don't involve gender bias. Some are killed by jealous lovers. One trans hooker killed another trans hooker over a wig.

Advertisement

Another dirty little secret of actual trans murders is that most victims are black or Hispanic and are almost always killed by someone of the same race.

But this never happens

Another fact the left refuses to accept is the shocking number of children who are sexually assaulted by transgender people. I wrote about this back in April 2022. I found 12 examples of trans people sexually assaulting kids, usually in restrooms or locker rooms.

I later wrote about this beast who was molesting infants while changing diapers in a daycare center and this monster who blamed her new testosterone treatments for her shooting child pornography while also working at a daycare center.

But the Marxist myrmidons in the Pravda press will never tell you about any of those crimes. They will continue to push the codswallop that transgender people are victims of "white supremacy."

Now kindly pay no attention to those dead kids in Nashville or the hateful miscreant who gleefully murdered them while hoping for a "high death count."