Whisky Wednesday: Maker's Mark Raises the Bar With Cellar Aged 2026

There are certain thrills to what I do for a living. I’ve interviewed the governor of my state, my childhood sports hero, and a pop music legend. But one of my favorite things that I’ve gotten to do since I started my Whisk(e)y Wednesday columns is sampling new releases.

Advertisement

Back in May, I got to take part in a virtual tasting of Maker’s Mark’s Star Hill Farm Whisky — both the 2025 and 2026 editions. That was an experience I’ll never forget, and I’m grateful to have been a part of it.

Related: Whisky Weekend: Maker’s Mark Turns Wheat Whisky Into Something Worth Thinking About

So imagine my surprise when I got an email from my PR contact for Maker’s Mark. She let me know that a bottle of a new release was on its way to me. Y’all, she didn’t even ask! She just knew that I’d be interested.

The bottle that arrived was Maker’s Mark’s Cellar Aged 2026 Whisky. This is the fourth edition of this coveted pour, and it goes public on September 1. From the press release:

"The limestone shelf that surrounds Star Hill Farm has shaped our bourbon from the very beginning, thanks to the innovative spirit of my grandparents, Margie and Bill Samuels Sr., who chose this land in 1953 for its exceptional water source and natural watershed," said Rob Samuels, Maker’s Mark managing director and eighth-generation whisky maker. "Decades later, we made what some considered an unreasonable decision to build a LEED-certified cellar into that same limestone shelf, allowing us to extend maturation while preserving the balance that defines Maker's Mark. This year's Cellar Aged release is a testament to how our environment continues to shape the whisky's final profile." Meticulously blended and bottled at cask strength (112.1 proof / 56.05% ABV), Cellar Aged 2026 brings together 49% 11-year-old, 33% 12-year-old and 18% 14-year-old bourbons to deliver a bourbon with remarkable richness. "Cellar Aged represents our pursuit of flavor through patience, precision and a deep understanding of how bourbon evolves over time," said Dr. Blake Layfield, master distiller for Maker's Mark. "After aging in our traditional warehouses, the bourbon spends additional time in our limestone cellar, where cooler maturation allows the fruit to shine while keeping the oak in balance.”

Advertisement

I’m not gonna lie: At $175, this is a bottle that falls well outside my usual price range. So I thought of Cellar Aged 2026 as a treat, and you’d better believe it was. I eagerly broke that signature Maker’s Mark red wax top and uncorked the bottle, not sure what to expect.

Cellar Aged 2026 had distinct cherry-vanilla and oak notes on the nose, and it conjured up images of an oaky dessert. When I tried it neat, my first impression was that it was velvety smooth and rich. The flavors I tasted were dark honey-caramel with notes of plum and sweet cherry. There’s a heat that you’d expect from something at that proof level, but it wasn’t obnoxious.

My favorite taste was when I used my VoChill to try it neat but cold. The notes were consistent with the neat taste at room temperature (or outside temperature, since I was taking advantage of a pleasant evening), but cooling the whisky down brought the fruity notes a little further forward. To my surprise, I enjoyed it a bit less on the rocks; the ice leveled out the tasting notes even further and mitigated the heat a little bit. It was still rich, but not as much as it was when I sipped it neat at either temperature.

In a word, I would call Cellar Aged 2026 luxurious. At this price point, it’s a special pour for me, and I’m going to make this bottle last. It was absolutely enjoyable, and I’d give it a solid 10 out of 10.

Advertisement

This week’s Whisk(e)y Wednesday is free for everyone, but normally, these columns are a VIP perk. Consider this one a sample — the kind they pour at the distillery before you decide to bring a bottle home.

Sign up for PJ Media VIP, and you’ll get my regular Whiskey Wednesday columns, along with exclusive columns, deeper analysis, and the stories we save for our members. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off today.