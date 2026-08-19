Whiskey Wednesday: Lee Greenwood's Soldier Valley Bourbon

It’s a unique privilege of my job to have the opportunity to review whiskies. One of them that came my way in the last couple of weeks is the relaunched version of Lee Greenwood’s Soldier Valley Bourbon.

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This isn’t just a bourbon in a handsome bottle with a celebrity name on it. It’s bourbon with a purpose. Here’s what the press release has to say about it:

America’s beloved performer, Lee Greenwood, known for his patriotic anthem “God Bless The USA,” is celebrating veterans and the birthday of the United States by bringing back his award-winning signature bourbon, whiskey, and vodka. All spirits are in military-inspired canteen-shaped bottles embossed with the number “6,” as a reminder that we always have each other’s backs. Each bottle includes a hanging military-style dog tag showcasing the letters “LG.” “I’ve spent much of my career honoring the men and women who serve our country ever since my first USO tour in 1989 with Bob Hope,” says Greenwood. “Soldier Valley Spirits is another way to say thank you. These are premium, American-made spirits that celebrate our shared values while helping support organizations that serve veterans and first-responder families.” Since its founding, Soldier Valley Spirits has supported organizations dedicated to serving U.S. veterans who have served our great nation. A portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold helps support veteran and first responder charities, including Helping a Hero, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and Folds of Honor.

The press release describes the bourbon as “A true American Bourbon worthy of the name of a true American iconic artist. Soldier Valley Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon is made with a traditional mash bill of corn, rye, and malted barley, distilled in Indiana and aged to perfection in new American oak barrels, giving it rich flavors of caramel, vanilla, and oak. This 90 Proof bourbon is perfect for bourbon lovers, patriotic gifts, America 250 celebrations, and veterans and military families.”

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Side note: I have it on authority that Lee Greenwood is a fan of PJ Media, so if you’re reading this, Mr. Greenwood, give us a shout. We love and appreciate you.

Let’s dig into Soldier Valley Bourbon and see what we’re in for. Once I poured it out of the handsome bottle, I noticed that it was light in color. Also, at 90 proof, we know that it’s in a sweet spot.

I got a nose of corn, vanilla, and sort of a brown sugar caramel. My first taste neat gave me the requisite caramel and vanilla flavors that you’d expect from a bourbon at this proof point, along with a rye heat that doesn’t overpower. There are distinct cinnamon-leaning spice notes and a velvety finish that makes me think of figs. My first impression is that it’s a reliable, good-tasting bourbon.

Related: Spirits Saturday: Waterloo Barrel-Aged Gin Is a Whiskey Drinker’s Detour

Adding a few drops of water tames the rye heat, but the flavors still show up as prominently as they do totally neat. Trying it neat but cold (with my VoChill) didn’t change much other than the temperature, but it might have actually felt a little smoother when cold.

If you’ve read my Whiskey Wednesday columns or talked about bourbon with me in any way, you’ll know that my favorite way to drink bourbon is on the rocks. And over ice is where I enjoyed Soldier Valley the most. The tasting notes seemed to feel more harmonious — and, yeah, that could be my rocks bias — and the bourbon felt its smoothest.

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This is a terrific bourbon in a beautiful bottle. Okay, so I’ve gone on and on about the bottle, but it’s so lovely that when I finish it, the bottle will have a spot on my display shelf alongside my other America250 commemorative bottles and my bottle of ¡Cuervito Vivo! from Glenn’s Creek Distilling. My rating: a solid 9 out of 10.

You can find out more about Soldier Valley Spirits at the link. God bless the USA (partially because it’s the only country that can produce bourbon), and God bless Lee Greenwood: a musical icon and a true patriot.

Normally, Whiskey Wednesday is for VIP members only, but this week I’m giving everyone a free taste. If you enjoyed this column, imagine it as the sample pour — and PJ Media VIP as the bottle you’ll want to take home.

Become a PJ Media VIP member today and get my regular Whiskey Wednesday columns, plus exclusive commentary and analysis you won’t find on the free side. Use promo code FIGHT for 60% off. That’s a deal worth raising a glass to.