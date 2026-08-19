The Morning Briefing: Axios — Dems Might Be Commies but, Hey, They're Sexy!

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Antüuzbrusc was determined to make his "Cheddar Chia Rum Balls" the talk of the Yvonne De Carlo Appreciation Society summer picnic.
It has been quite interesting to watch how the hacks in the mainstream media have handled the family feud between the out and proud Democratic Socialists of America commies and their closeted commie elders in the Democratic Party establishment. There are days when it seems as if the media really wants the upstarts to win this one. Then there are others when they're so nervous about how the changing of the guard might play out that they come perilously close to committing acts of journalism.
No, really, I've seen it with my own eyes.
Today we're going to look at how one alleged news organization — Axios — is dealing with it. I won't give too much away here at the beginning, but let's just say that the kids are going to need therapy when this is all over.
Axios has pretensions of being the cutting edge future of journalism. Let's take a look at a snippet from the site's "About" page:
We launched Axios originally to combat what we termed the “crap trap,” the perverted incentive of traditional media to mass produce click-bait nonsense to drive engagement and higher valuations. We rightly warned this was a fool’s path.
We can probably all agree that's both noble and ambitious. If you have even a passing familiarity with the work of the Axios writers, you know that none of them have ever read the "Our Vision" section of the aforementioned "About" page. I often think that Axios only exists to make the Dem leg-humpers at Politico appear to be unbiased and full of gravitas.
Near the end of last month, I wrote a column describing Axios as going "full fangirl" over Republican squishes. The Axios piece was a hot mess of cheerleading and wishcasting, which is fairly boilerplate for the organization. My Twitchy colleague Brett T. covered an example of the site's latest bit of inane "Rah-Rah!" for the Democrats:
Axios' Alex Thompson, who co-authored a book with CNN's Jake Tapper about how the White House had fooled them about President Joe Biden's cognitive decline with its "cheap fakes" defense, would like you to read an article by Avery Lotz about the Democrats' new campaign tactic: bringing sexy back. Don't think we haven't noticed, James Talarico.
If you need to pause to make sure that your last meal doesn't start to come back up, it's totally understandable. Here's the post on X (TWEET) that Brett shared right after that paragraph:
.@ajlotz8 reports on Dems latest campaign tactic: thirst traps.— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 18, 2026
Unbuttoned shirts on CNN.
Exposed bicepson the rally stage.
Made-for-TikTok thirst trap b-roll.
And the return of the tan suit.https://t.co/tPpf4CMdLV
That seems to me to be the kind of "click-bait nonsense" Axios is supposed to eschew in its efforts to not fall into the "crap trap." The title of the article is, "Democrats enter their thirst trap era." Are you not feeling the weightiness of this hard-hitting journalism? We're almost a year away from the next time that the Pulitzer Prizes will be handed out but everyone else who might be in the running should voluntarily remove themselves from consideration.
Throughout my adult life, the MSM idiots have tried to sell the electorate on the sex appeal and all-around coolness of male Democratic politicians and candidates. Personally, I find it all to be objectifying and degrading to men. Kidding, I find it hilarious, especially when they try to sexify bumbling dorks like Beto O'Rourke. At his most dapper, O'Rourke looks like a disturbing Halloween costume. During his failed 2020 presidential run, the leftmedia propagandists pitched O'Rourke as a combination of every Hollywood sex symbol of the last 50 years and President John F. Kennedy all rolled into one.
Loverboy O'Rourke was eventually no match for stone-cold stud Joseph Robinette Biden, whose signature move was sniffing the hair of young women and underaged girls.
Using a favorite modern liberal buzzword, Axios is trying to normalize the commie element that's been stirring things up for the Democratic National Committee. If they can focus on the fact that Abdul El-Sayed is wearing t-shirts to show off his biceps, they might be able to distract some voters from the fact that he's a far-left, terrorist-loving cancer. I mean, when you look at how little anyone in the Democratic Party has to offer the American public these days, that's got to be worth a shot, right?
Self-proclaimed journalists should be able to fake it better than this. As someone who's been getting paid to call out and ridicule media bias for a couple of decades now, I must say that they used to be a lot more crafty about propping up the Democrats. The bias has gotten really lazy since President Trump first came to power. Maybe all of the manufactured TDS rage leaves them with little energy for their regularly-scheduled crimes against journalism.
Look, I don't doubt that the DSA boys who are full-throated supporters of Hamas have lady-killer potential in them, just not the kind that the faux journos are trying to get the public to buy.
They really shouldn't have to be working this hard for the box wine soccer mom vote — they've had that for a while — but the Dems have been spending a lot of time in Struggle Town in the Trump era. We're sure to be choking on smokescreens like this until the last 2026 midterm vote is counted in California sometime next July.
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The Mailbag of Magnificence
I take ONE day off and the Mailbag gets a little light. There were a few from last week that I might get to tomorrow, but the only note from this week was someone complaining about an error I made. Has the magic gone away for good? I hope not.
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