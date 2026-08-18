Norman and Graham Square Off in Final Debate for South Carolina Senate Seat

Both Sen. Darlene Graham and Rep. Ralph Norman threw sharp elbows at each other during their one and only debate Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the runoff for the Republican Senate primary. The two easily worked attack lines into their responses while maintaining a veneer of Southern civility in the debate held at the Newberry Opera House, about 45 miles from the state capital. Host/moderator Greta Van Susteren of Newsmax deftly handled the two by monitoring timing and cutting candidates off in mid-sentence when needed.

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The night’s first big round of applause belonged to Norman. When a panelist asked him if he believed Dr. Anthony Fauci should be prosecuted, and what would he do to prevent future Faucis, Norman barely let the questioner finish before he said, “He ought to be in an orange jumpsuit.” The crowd erupted into applause. Before the night was over, Norman’s fans proved themselves to be much louder than the Graham contingent in the audience.

Graham’s best shot at Norman came at the end, when she told him she’d done “more in 20 days than you’ve done in 20 years.” She said she’d co-signed seven abortion bills, passed the Russia Sanctions Act, and co-signed the SAVE America Act. “You’ve named a post office, good job,” she said.

Norman reminded listeners he was the “only congressman who stood with the Frontline Doctors on the steps of the Supreme Court” during COVID, prompting another round of applause. “I got fined by stupid Pelosi for not wearing a mask.” In response, Graham agreed about Fauci, then jabbed at Norman for accepting $600,000 in COVID bailout funds.

During questioning about how the United States could ensure it manufactured enough munitions, Graham noted that Norman had voted against defense spending bills in the past. Norman replied, “It’s silly season, folks. All these attack ads – I don’t know what she’s saying.” Graham rebutted “It’s my understanding that you were the holdout on the Big Beautiful Bill” and that President Trump had to call Norman to get his support. Norman replied, “That is just not true, it’s like all the ads you are running.” Norman went on to explain that the president called him to ask him why he was holding it up. “I’m a businessman, and in business, you drive the hardest bargain,” Norman explained. “I said the subsidies for solar are stupid.” Norman said Trump agreed and those items were removed. “I would do it again. I don’t regret it!” he said to thunderous applause in the room.

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At one point in the debate, Graham conceded her unfamiliarity with a subject. When asked about how she would handle security concerns around Taiwan and the South China Sea, she didn’t have an answer. “I’m just going to be honest here,” she said. “I’m not on national security…. I support the military. National security is not my area of expertise.”

During discussion on whether our immigration process is broken, the two sparred over campaign contributions. After Graham said “the Democrats are the ones I worry about – they don’t want to have any borders,” Norman followed up by stating that “the ones who are funding her campaign are Democrat PACs.” One of the top PACs investing in the fight to elect Graham is the Invest in Tomorrow Coalition, which has pledged $1 million to defeat Norman. Chris Larsen, a prominent funder of the PAC, has previously supported Kamala Harris and funded races against other House Freedom Caucus members such as Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).

THIS IS GETTING RIDICULOUS. Now even the Democrat PACs are trying to help Darline Graham defeat Ralph Norman in the South Carolina GOP primary.



Billionaire Democrat donor Kris Larsen spent $11 million to elect Kamala Harris in 2024. Larsen's PAC, Invest in Tomorrow Coalition… pic.twitter.com/xh6fidyAJi — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) August 16, 2026

When Graham pointed out that he received PAC money also, Norman blazed back: “I take zero money from Democrat PACs. You know where my money is coming from – South Carolina.”

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The two continued taking shots in their closing statements. Norman said he wished that the two had one more debate. “We had one – you canceled it, you didn’t want to come,” he said, speaking to his opponent. In her statement, Graham replied, “I’d rather be out in South Carolina meeting voters than on stage with you.”

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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